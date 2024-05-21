Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & Nick Jonas' Sultry "Jealous" Cover Is Epic

In 2020, the Voice Coaches came together to tear the house down.

With Season 25 of The Voice wrapping up and Season 26 just around the corner, it's time to take fans back to 2020 for one of our all-time favorite Coach group performances: An enthralling cover of Nick Jonas' runaway hit "Jealous."

Season 18 saw Jonas join mainstays Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for another unforgettable season, capped by Shelton grabbing another all-important winning title in the process. As exciting as that season was, we're still reeling from the Coaches' performance of "Jealous," a tour de force of vocal talent that translated into something genuinely special!

The song's arrangement was slowed down, a little funky, and perfectly played to the Coaches' strengths — and we know fans were especially blown away by Legend hitting those high notes during the chorus! (Shelton coming in strong with his trademark raspy vocals is a close second to Legend's crooning.)

What to know about "Jealous" by Nick Jonas

The lead single from Jonas' 2014 self-titled second studio album, "Jealous" proved to be the catalyst that made the then-22-year-old be able to stand on his own, away from his Jonas Brothers roots.

Almost immediately upon release, the single flew up the Billboard charts. With a danceable beat and infectious hooks, "Jealous" was destined to be a hit from the beginning. Interestingly, the track's subject matter was something that Jonas himself holds in high regard — it reflects an aspect of male self-esteem that often goes unspoken.

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton Photo: Getty Images/NBC

"It's about when someone is checkin' out your girl and you're out, and it's that whole experience I think a lot of men relate to but don't actually talk about," Jonas memorably told E! in 2014. Jonas revealed he was filming the TV series Kingdom while recording the track. He explained that taking on the role (he famously gained 15 pounds of muscle while filming for his MMA fighter role) could have something to do with the song's subject matter.

"I've been training for this show, so now I really know how to take care of things and I know how to puff my chest a bit more than I was before," he said.

In a way, Jonas opened the door for many young men to be more aware of their feelings. Yes, even someone as mega-popular as Nick Jonas goes through bouts of jealousy once in a while!

“Jealous” by Nick Jonas lyrics

I don't like the way he's lookin' at you

I'm startin' to think you want him, too

Am I crazy? Have I lost ya?

Even though I know you love me, can I help it?

(Jealous, jealous, jealous, jealous)

I turn my chin music up

And I'm puffin' my chest

I'm gettin' red in the face

You can call me obsessed

It's not your fault that they hover

I mean no disrespect

It's my right to be hellish

I still get jealous

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why)

I still get jealous

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why)

I still get jealous

I wish you didn't have to post it all

I wish you'd save a little bit just for me

Protective or possessive? Girl

Call it passive or aggressive

I turn my chin music up

And I'm puffin' my chest

I'm gettin' red in the face

You can call me obsessed

It’s not your fault that they hover

I mean no disrespect

It's my right to be hellish

I still get jealous

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why)

I still get jealous

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why)

I still get jealous (Jealous, jealous)

[Bridge]

We're the only ones invited (Invited)

Say there's no one else for you (For you)

'Cause you know I get excited, yeah

When you get jealous, too

I turn my chin music up

And I'm puffin' my chest

I'm turnin' red in the face

You can call me obsessed

It's not your fault that they hover

I mean no disrespect

It's my right to be hellish

I still get jealous

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful (Oh, baby)

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why, that's why)

I still get jealous (I get jealous)

'Cause you're too sexy beautiful (You get jealous)

And everybody wants a taste

That's why (That's why, that's why)

I still get jealous (Jealous)

Oh (Oh), that's why

I still get jealous (Jealous, jealous)

Oh (Oh), that's why

I still get jealous (Jealous, jealous, jealous)

