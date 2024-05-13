Nick Jonas' Fans Are Calling His Daughter "Mini-Nick" After Seeing This Video

"She looks just like you 🥹🥹🥹," one fan commented on an Instagram that Jonas shared of his daughter, Malti, on Mother's Day.

Nick Jonas used Mother's Day 2024 as the perfect time to pay tribute to his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and share some adorable photos and videos of their 2-year-old daughter, Malti.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Jonas wrote on one post. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Alongside this caption Jonas shared a sweet video of Chopra doing squats using 2-year-old Malti as weight, plus two pics with the whole family. But it's one TikTok of Malti that Jonas re-shared to Instagram getting fans swooning.

RELATED: Nick Jonas' Mom Joins Him, Priyanka Chopra & Baby Malti for Beautiful Family Pic

Fans call Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, "mini-Nick" after seeing new TikTok

Nick Jonas at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 Photo: Getty Images

The video in question sees Malti facing away from the camera, playing while wearing a pretty floral Mother's Day dress. She then quickly flips around and flashes the cutest grin, bearing quite the resemblance to her famous parents. For the caption, Jonas went with a simple "😍" emoji.

But fans had more to say. Several were gushing in the comments over how much Malti looks like Jonas. "Una mini Nick 😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote, while another added, "She looks just like you 🥹🥹🥹." A third fan echoed this sentiment, simply writing, "Little Nick." Indeed!

RELATED: Nick Jonas Reveals He Has a "Nasty Strain" of the Flu and Is Rescheduling Tour Dates

Chopra marked Mother's Day on her own Instagram with more family photos and this caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.

As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas



And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today."