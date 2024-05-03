Nick Jonas Reacts to That Spinach in His Teeth During the Grammys

Nick Jonas Reacts to That Spinach in His Teeth During the Grammys

Nick Jonas Reveals He Has a "Nasty Strain" of the Flu and Is Rescheduling Tour Dates

Get well soon, Nick!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Nick Jonas, former Coach on The Voice, just revealed that he lost his, well, voice. The singer, currently on tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe, explained in a video that he can no longer fight his icky symptoms, though thankfully it sounds like he's going to rest and recuperate soon. Here's what he said.

Nick Jonas came down with a "nasty" flu

In an Instagram video message to fans, Jonas began, "I have some not-so-fun news to share," going on to list his symptoms, "Couple days ago I started feeling kind of rough, lost my voice when I had woken up, and grinned that night out to be able to play the show in Cancun. Over the last two, two-and-a-half days, it’s just gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday. Fever, body aches and a sore throat and a really bad cough."

RELATED: Inside Nick Jonas' Career: From Jonas Brothers to The Voice

After conferring with his fellow JoBros, Nick says, the decision was made to reschedule their two upcoming concerts.

He continued, "I hate disappointing you guys. I’m really sorry," though fans in the comments urged him to focus on getting better.

The caption provided more details about the decision: "I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time. These shows are now rescheduled for August... Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

When he's healthy, Nick Jonas has a terrific voice

Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs live on stage during a concert on April 16, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Jonas has been a singer practically his whole life, playing Gavroche in the original Broadway production of Les Miz when he was just 11 and returning as Marius for a concert rendition at 17.

He went on to find fame with his family band and also released solo music, including the hit song "Jealous." He tried his hand at mentoring, being a Coach on Seasons 18 and 20 of The Voice after appearing on the show in Season 8 as a Battle Advisor for Team Christina. Now a married father of one, he's back to singing live...when he's up for it.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Just Crashed a Jonas Brothers Concert to Perform "Mr. Brightside"