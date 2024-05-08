Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Funny Way Nick Jonas' Daughter, Malti, Helped Mom Priyanka Chopra Do Squats (VIDEO)
The 2-year-old was happily hoisted in the air by her mother.
Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is the best workout partner!
On May 7, Jonas' wife and Malti's mother, actress Priyanka Chopra, showed fans how she has been spending bonding time with her daughter lately. In the clip, we get to see Chopra holding Malti on her lap while in-front of a mirror, before we catch a glimpse of the 2-year-old play fighting with a stick. Malti then holds her mom's hand while walking up steps, then Chopra does squats with Malti perched on her shoulders.
Malti has been having many adventures wit her mother lately, as Chopra posted a cute moment of the toddler taking pictures with a toy camera while adventuring in France.
Then, to kick off April, Jonas shared a snapshot of himself, Chopra, his mother Denise Jonas, and Malti all posing in front of a shipyard.
RELATED: Nick Jonas' Daughter's Name Has the Sweetest Personal Meaning
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's child, Malti, is a little explorer
Chopra loves to document special times with her daughter, and in February posted a picture of Malti having a blast in a ball pit.
''R u kidding me? malti marie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide and landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?" Chopra enthused in the caption.
On February 21, Chopra also shared a clip of the tot getting ready for a hike at the Topanga State Park in Los Angeles, clearly excited by all the nature around her. In the video, Malti holds her mother's hand and guides her through the grass, pointing at her surroundings in awe. We also get to see her crouching by a creek and adorably sipping on a juice box.
''Where are we going?'' Chopra asks Malti while holding her hand as they drove along.
''Hike!'' Malti cheered in the cutest little voice.
''The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time...is just her magic dust that she sprinkles on my life every day,'' Chopra wrote in the caption.
RELATED: All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Fairytale Romance — and Their "Beautiful" Family Life