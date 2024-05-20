John Legend's Son Miles Looks So Grown Up After Turning 6: "Our Beautiful Big Boy"

JoJo Siwa Teases New Music and Reveals That She Almost Quit Dance Before Dance Moms

On May 16, The Voice Coach John Legend honored his oldest son Miles' 6th birthday with the most heartfelt Instagram post. The star shared 10 photos of his mini-me looking so grown up, with the first showing the little boy holding festive gold and silver balloons. Other pictures included a sweet shot of Miles balancing a soccer ball on his little sister Esti's head, a courtside selfie with Legend from when the two saw a Lakers game in November 2023, Miles' official basketball portrait, and a candid moment of the 6-year-old in the water in Thailand with his mom, Chrissy Teigen.

"Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!" Legend wrote in a caption. "He’s so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father. We love you, Miles!"

See the sweet birthday post here.

Just a week earlier, ahead of The Voice Season 25 Live Shows, the "All of Me" singer brought Miles and daughter Luna, 7, to the show's set. His oldest children were treated to a very special seat in his iconic red swivel chair.

John Legend is seen on the field with his son prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

"My favorite coaching advisors joined me for the first night of #TheVoiceLives!" Legend captioned a post on Instagram.

Legend and Teigen also share their youngest kids, Esti,1, and Wren, 11 months, who are just five months apart. Completing the family are their four beloved dogs: Petey, Penny, Pearl, and Pebbles. In May, the couple even launched their very own dog food line, Kismet.

"We have four kids, we have four dogs. It was time," Teigen, a cook book author and model, said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I'm obviously very invested in the food world, so this is just a natural extension of it, and it's been so great. It's really fun."

John Legend reflects on having 4 kids

In an interview with NBC Insider, Legend revealed that one of the many perks of being a Voice Coach is spending more time with his kids.

''I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids," he said. "It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old."

The 45-year-old also told People in an October 2023 interview that his four children "bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy."

He continued, "Miles is in kindergarten and Luna's in second grade.Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student. So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son."