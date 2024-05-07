John Legend's Kids, Miles & Luna, Are Basically His Twins Sitting in His Voice Chair

John Legend Reveals How He Got His Name | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

To prepare for The Voice Season 25 Live Shows, coach John Legend brought his two oldest children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles on set with him. More importantly, they all got to sit on the iconic red swivel chair together.

In the Instagram snapshots, we get to see the kiddos sitting on Legend's lap while Luna adorably flashed a peace sign.

"My favorite coaching advisors joined me for the first night of #TheVoiceLives!" Legend captioned the post.

Back in December 2023 Legend also brought the kiddos to The Voice Season 24 finale.

"They’re always #TeamLegend" Legend captioned the post.

John Legend on how coaching on The Voice brings him closer to his kids

In a February interview with NBC Insider, the "All of Me" singer described what he loves the most about being a coach on The Voice.

''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," he told us. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

He then talked about the show's ability to give him work-life balance. ''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old,'' he added.

John Legend as a dad

Along with Luna and Miles, Legend also shares 1-year-old Esti and 11-month-old Wren with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. In an October 2023 interview with People, Legend opened up about his kids, saying, "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

"We feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now," he added about newborns Esti and Wren.

"Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student," he said of his oldest children's major milestones. "So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son."

