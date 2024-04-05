John Legend's Daughter Esti Adorably Spins Around & Copies Her Big Sister Luna (VIDEO)

Alex Edelman on His HBO Comedy Special and the Time Tom Brady Tied His Tie (Extended)

The Voice Coach's two daughters were cheered on by their family.

John Legend's baby girl has the best role models!

On April 4, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared how the family has been enjoying their trip to Thailand to visit her mom, Pepper. In one special moment, we get to see their oldest daughter, 7-year-old Luna, spinning around in circles. The best part? Her little sister, 1-year-old Esti, spun along with her, mimicking her moves. Looks like Esti wants to be just like her big sister!

Other highlights of the post include Teigen holding their 10-month old, Wren, while on a boat, the family going kayaking together, and Luna adorably resting her head on her father's shoulder.

''My homeland is magic'' she captioned the post.

See the sweet moment later down in this article.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Esti has been showing off how much her motor skills have been developing lately. On March 28, Teigen shared the most adorable clip of Esti running around in little sneakers, making squeaky sounds on the floor. "NOOOOO I CANT TAKE IT I LOVE SQUEAK SHOESSSSSS," wrote Teigen in the caption.

In February, Legend shared a video of Esti learning how to walk. In the video, his song ''You Move, I Move'' played, while the tot took a few confident steps all by herself.

Legend revealed to People in October 2023 that she started crawling for the first time.

"Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago," he proudly told the outlet, "and Wren is 4 months old now. They smile a lot."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby Esti

Baby Esti was born in January 2023, to which Legend and Teigen announced the news to fans via Instagram. To celebrate, the couple shared the same post of Luna and 5-year-old Miles cradling the newborn and looking at her lovingly.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…,” Legend wrote in his caption.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” Teigen wrote on her post.

