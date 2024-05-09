Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
John Legend's Daughter Luna's Confession About His Music Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
The Voice Coach is raising a very honest kid.
Everyone's a critic, even the kids. Luna Stephens, oldest child of The Voice Coach John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, revealed that she's a fan of her dad's music... mostly.
She wrote a series of clues about herself for what looks like a school project, including her unvarnished opinion on the Legend oeuvre. It's a tough but fair review.
John Legend's daughter Luna reveals her favorite of her dad's songs
In an Instagram slideshow post from Teigen, you can see the facts Luna wrote about herself in the ninth photo. (She's a gymnast and a girl scout). However, there's one that will make you chuckle.
"I am the John Legend fan who likes most of John Legen[d']s song[s] my favorite one is 'I Don't Love You Like I Used To.'" In the comments, many praised Luna's brutal honesty.
"Just most. What a take down. Sorry John. 😂 you can have the coolest parents and yet your kids will still not be your favourite fans 😂," wrote one.
"I love that she clarified liking 'most' of John’s songs" added another.
Still, she's got good taste. Her favorite of her dad's songs, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To" is a wonderfully romantic ode to the way relationships change over time. He doesn't love Teigen the way he did on their wedding day... he loves her more, and more deeply!
Luna's mom fared a little better in the review department. "I am the Chrissy [Teigen] fan who loves C[h]rissy [Teigen's] waffle mix," she wrote for her third clue. Wow, she "loves" the cookbook author's waffles, even though she only "likes" her dad's music. At least she's telling the truth.
"I told her that I usually don't like waffles but I like hers," added Luna. Trying a food they usually avoid is perhaps the highest compliment a child can give. Congratulations, Chrissy!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's dogs are the family's other stars
The model captioned her post, "the most important things to me on this entire planet (that don’t have 8 nipples)," cheekily referring to the family's four dogs, two of whom recently made their talk show debuts. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Teigen and Legend brought out Petey and Penny, their giant poodle and three-legged rescue.
"This is Penny, she's our three-legged friend," said Legend, holding the black French bulldog. "We got her from a rescue. She was abused. She's our oldest dog."
"She's seen every part of us. She's seen the dogs we had really early on in our relationship come and go," added Teigen. "She's been there for every baby, every loss, everything we've ever experienced. She's our everything." Adorable. But what does she think of John's music?