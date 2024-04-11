The Wonderful Thing John Legend First Noticed About "Best Friend" Chrissy Teigen

John Legend fell in love with Chrissy Teigen for the same reason the rest of America did: she's funny! The The Voice Coach reflected on what first drew him to the cookbook author, and it's proof that humor is sexy. Read on to see what he said.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: John Legend Gives Chrissy Teigen a Kiss as They Match in Pink for Her 38th B-Day

John Legend recalls what drew him to Chrissy Teigen

As fans likely know, Legend met Teigen on the set of his music video for "Stereo," in which the then-model had a role. And he observed the most wonderful thing about his future wife.

"As soon as I met Chrissy, she had this infectious laugh. She just lit up the room," Legend recalled during an interview with People.

He also revealed the not-exactly-storybook circumstances of their first face-to-face. "When she met me, I think I was shirtless ironing my own clothes because we didn't have a stylist for the shoot. It was very low budget. I styled myself, ironed my own clothes. She walked in, and that's how we met," he said.

And like her millions of followers on social media, Legend was drawn in by his future wife's down-to-Earth wit. "I'm sure she made a joke about that," he said, adding, "We just clicked right away."

Now, of course, they more than click. With two massive careers and four children between them, they're a power couple and a family. “She’s my best friend, she’s my partner, my lover,” Legend said. “We’ve been together through it all.”

Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen & All 4 Kids Went on a Dreamy Thailand Vacation (PICS)

How the "All of Me" video came together

Perhaps the most famous collaboration between Teigen and Legend, besides their kids, is the romantic ballad "All Of Me," inspired by Teigen and written by Legend. And creating the video, which Teigen once again starred in, was another unforgettable moment in their love story.

"Nabil Elderkin, the same guy who directed the video where we met, was the director of this video as well. We shot it the same week we got married at Lake Como. We went a little bit early and shot the video on the Thursday and Friday before we got married," revealed Legend, adding that it was a jam-packed trip. "We finished the shoot, got ready for our rehearsal dinner, and then the next day we got married. It was a very full-circle moment."

Full-circle, yes, but also the inspiration behind a thousand first dances. As Legend observed, "Then of course this song goes on to be the song that everyone plays at their weddings."