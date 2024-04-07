John Legend, Chrissy Teigen & All 4 Kids Went on a Dreamy Thailand Vacation (PICS)

The family of 6 was all smiles while visiting Teigen's mother.

John Legend and his family have been having fun in the sun!

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave fans a glimpse into their adventures while visiting Thailand to see Teigen's mother, Pepper, who recently moved back to her hometown of Korat.

On April 7, the Voice Coach shared a series of photos of his entire family enjoying their vacation.

"Chrissy and I have been coming to Thailand together for 17 years now. Loved bringing all our babies for Spring Break," he wrote in an Instagram caption.

In Teigen's April 1 post, we see all four of their kids, 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 1-year-old Esti, and 10-month-old Wren, packed in the backseat of a tuk-tuk (a three-wheeled taxi). Teigen also gives us a close-up of baby Wren sound asleep in his father's arms, and photos of the kiddos posing with their extended family.

"My family!" Teigen captioned the post.

The crew of six has been making the most of their time away from home. Three days later, Teigen gave another update on how the family is spending their eventful getaway. In one special moment, we get to see Luna and Esti spinning around in circles in sync while the family cheered them on.

Other highlights of the post include Teigen holding Wren while on a boat, the family going kayaking together, and Luna adorably resting her head on her father's shoulder.

''My homeland is magic,'' she captioned the post.

John Legend talks about his children

Currently in the middle of Coaching on The Voice Season 25, Legend spoke to NBC Insider in February about how the gig gives him a good work life balance to spend with his family.

''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old,'' he told us.

Legend has luckily been present to witness his children growing up, and couldn't be any more proud to watch them become their own. In an October 2023 interview with People, Legend spoke about why he loves seeing his four little ones navigate life's major milestones.

"They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," he told the outlet. "We feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now,"

"Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student. So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son," he added.