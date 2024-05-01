Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Open Up About Grieving Their First Dog, Puddy
Legend shared that the painful experience made him feel closer to Teigen.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been proud dog owners for more than 15 years, and in a recent interview with People, the couple opened up about their first time having a pet together.
The couple adopted their first pooch, an English Bulldog named Puddy, in 2008.
"That was our first experience parenting together," The Voice coach recalled.
He also talked about how losing Puddy made his relationship with Teigen stronger.
"We've also had to grieve dogs together," he said. "Our first two dogs are no longer with us, and that was the first time we really grieved together, when we lost Puddy. And so once you go through those experiences together, it just helps build the character of your relationship."
He then spoke on the special, emotional connection he and Teigen have with their fur babies. "That 'Oh, I'm so glad we found each other, and we were made for each other' feeling, and we feel like a lot of pets, and their parents feel that way about each other," he said.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's dogs
The Legend-Teigen household has four dogs: Petey the Poodle, Pearl the Bassett hound, Penny the French Bulldog. And recently, their newest dog, Pebbles. (Fun fact: Pebbles is also the name of America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell's new German Shepard!)
Legend and Teigen are also the loving parents of four humans: 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 1-and-a-half-year-old Esti, and 11-month-old Wren. According to the couple, the children and the dogs have adapted well together for a big, happy household.
"I love it when we bring the babies home when they first meet them. They're just so sweet, and they'll just kiss up on them and love up on them," Legend said.
"Of course, the babies at first are a little standoffish," Teigen chimed in. "They're like, 'What is this thing? It's licking my face, licking my toes, everything.' But seeing them run to each other and cuddle with each other is really cute."
As for which one of the four dogs Legend personally identifies with most, the "All of Me" singer went with Petey. "I act different when I get a haircut, too," he joked.
Legend showed off how well the dogs mesh in their household environment when he posted Instagram photos of him lounging on a couch with all four of the pups. In the snapshots, the dogs chill on a green sofa looking poised, while Legend relaxes next to them.
''Our other four babies!'' Legend captioned the pictures.