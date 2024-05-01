Trump Held in Contempt and Hit with $9K Fine for Gag Order Violations While Trial Photo Goes Viral

John Legend Reveals How He Got His Name | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Legend Reveals How He Got His Name | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Open Up About Grieving Their First Dog, Puddy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been proud dog owners for more than 15 years, and in a recent interview with People, the couple opened up about their first time having a pet together.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The couple adopted their first pooch, an English Bulldog named Puddy, in 2008.

"That was our first experience parenting together," The Voice coach recalled.

He also talked about how losing Puddy made his relationship with Teigen stronger.

"We've also had to grieve dogs together," he said. "Our first two dogs are no longer with us, and that was the first time we really grieved together, when we lost Puddy. And so once you go through those experiences together, it just helps build the character of your relationship."

He then spoke on the special, emotional connection he and Teigen have with their fur babies. "That 'Oh, I'm so glad we found each other, and we were made for each other' feeling, and we feel like a lot of pets, and their parents feel that way about each other," he said.

RELATED: John Legend's Poodle, Petey, Is So Fluffy in His Very Own Football Jersey: See Pics

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's dogs

The Legend-Teigen household has four dogs: Petey the Poodle, Pearl the Bassett hound, Penny the French Bulldog. And recently, their newest dog, Pebbles. (Fun fact: Pebbles is also the name of America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell's new German Shepard!)

Legend and Teigen are also the loving parents of four humans: 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 1-and-a-half-year-old Esti, and 11-month-old Wren. According to the couple, the children and the dogs have adapted well together for a big, happy household.

"I love it when we bring the babies home when they first meet them. They're just so sweet, and they'll just kiss up on them and love up on them," Legend said.

"Of course, the babies at first are a little standoffish," Teigen chimed in. "They're like, 'What is this thing? It's licking my face, licking my toes, everything.' But seeing them run to each other and cuddle with each other is really cute."

RELATED: John Legend's Youngest Kids, Esti and Wren, Adorably Pet the Family Dogs in New Pics

As for which one of the four dogs Legend personally identifies with most, the "All of Me" singer went with Petey. "I act different when I get a haircut, too," he joked.

Legend showed off how well the dogs mesh in their household environment when he posted Instagram photos of him lounging on a couch with all four of the pups. In the snapshots, the dogs chill on a green sofa looking poised, while Legend relaxes next to them.

''Our other four babies!'' Legend captioned the pictures.