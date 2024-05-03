John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Huge Poodle, Petey, Is Almost as Big as Jimmy Fallon

"That was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," said The Tonight Show Host after receiving a hug from the adorable dog.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has gone to the dogs — literally.

On May 2, superstar couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made a rare joint talk show appearance together when they stopped by The Tonight Show — and they also brought some furry family members along with them.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brings dogs Petey and Penny to The Tonight Show

Earlier this week on May 1, Legend and Teigen launched their own dog food and treat line, Kismet, and what better way to celebrate than by having their pooches make their late night television debut?

"We have four kids, we have four dogs. It was time," said Teigen after Fallon asked her about Kismet. "I'm obviously very invested in the food world, so this is just a natural extension of it. and it's been so great. It's really fun."

"We have a couple of them here," revealed Legend. "You want to meet them?"

Teigen and The Voice Coach walked over The Tonight Show stage and brought out Petey, a giant beautiful poodle wearing a bandana with the Kismet colors. Teigen led the pup over to Fallon and had him stand on his hind legs and give Fallon a big hug.

"What in the world are you? You're beautiful," Fallon said as Petey rested his paws on his shoulders. "That was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life."

"That's the only trick he knows," joked Teigen as she led Petey back around to the couch.

"That's Petey, he likes to hug. This is Penny, she's our three-legged friend," said Legend, who was holding another one of their fur babies, a French bulldog. "We got her from a rescue. She was abused. She's our oldest dog. She's 10.5 years old now."

"She's seen every part of us. She's seen the dogs we had really early on in our relationship come and go," explained Teigen. "She's been there for every baby, every loss, everything we've ever experienced. She's our everything."

Fallon brought out some Kismet treats for the dogs to snack on, but not without Petey giving Fallon one last adorable hug.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 4 dogs

"Petey, thank you so much, I appreciate this," he said after feeding the pooch a treat. In addition to Petey and Penny, the A-list couple also have two other dogs: Pearl the Bassett hound, and their newest addition, Pebbles.

"We've been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, 'Let's do this one together,'" Legend recently told People, when explaining how their dog food venture began.

"That was our first experience parenting together. And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent," he continued. "And we thought, why not? Let's create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country."