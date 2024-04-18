John Legend's Babies Esti & Wren Look Like Twins As They Share a Big Hug (PIC)

They're not twins, but they're as close as siblings can be. The Voice Coach John Legend's kids Esti Maxine Stephens and Wren Alexander Stephens, born just months apart in 2023, gave each other the biggest hug in a new picture shared by Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen. Check it out farther down in this post.

Johh Legend's babies Esti and Wren are so cute together

"Busy weekend!!!!!" wrote Teigen on Instagram, sharing a number of snippets of the family of six. In addition to daughter Esti and son Wren, she and the EGOT winner share daughter Luna and son Miles. In the first two slides, Esti scoots down a slide, and Wren, a dead ringer for his dad, smiles wide on a swing.

In other parts of the post, Luna shows off both a research project about bees and her impressive high-kick, while Teigen gamely puts together what looks like a plastic play set. And Miles' little league swing is really coming along! In the sixth slide, the youngest two Stephens share a hug in high chairs, and with their identical heads of curly brown hair, you'd be forgiven for thinking they're twins, not just siblings.

Why Esti and Wren are so close in age

Teigen gave birth to baby Esti in January 2023, and Wren arrived in June of that year via surrogate.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children...After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," Teigen shared at the time.

She explained that, like Luna and Miles, she conceived Esti via IVF, but had already started the process of working with a wonderful surrogate with whom she felt a strong connection, so they continued the process of implanting the embryo that became Wren, whose middle name is a nod to the woman who carried him.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," Teigen declared following Wren's arrival. And their weekends have never been busier!

