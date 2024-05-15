John Legend's 1-Year-Old Esti Is Too Precious for Words Feeding Her Baby Doll

Colorful dress? Check.

Bow in hair? Check.

The perfect shoes? Check.

Well, it's official: The Voice Coach John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Esti, is ready for her first day of pre-school. She's even showing off a clapboard to commemorate the big day for all the world to see!

John Legend's daughter, Esti, is ready for pre-school

John Legend's wife, model-author Chrissy Teigen, took to social media on May 14 to show off their daughter's picture-perfect outfit on her very important day. And in another photo from the same Instagram, we see Esti sweetly feeding her baby doll during playtime. She's living her best life!

"This also happened today," Teigen captioned matter-of-factly alongside a waterfall-crying emoji. (They grow up so fast, don't they?) Esti may be ready for pre-school, but we're sure Legend and Teigen are thinking, "Is pre-school ready for Esti?"

Teigen and Legend's daughter has been busy as of late, most recently having the most heartwarming interaction with a duck during a Mother's Day tea party and enjoying some pasta. A busy schedule!

Coaches for the upcoming Season 26 of The Voice were announced in May — and Legend is sitting this one out. He also took a break for Season 23 before returning for 24 and 25. "We've always got so many things going on," Legend told ET in May 2024, explaining why he's taking a beat again. "I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer."

Thankfully, fans will be happy to know this isn't goodbye forever; it's just a goodbye for now.

"I'll be back," Legend reassured his fans. "If only I were actually going to take a break!"

Before he leaves, Legend has to finish out Season 25 of The Voice, and he's got two Artists competing in the Finale: Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester. Will he secure his second victory on the show? Find out Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.