John Legend's 1-Year-Old, Esti, Is Beyond Adorable Meeting an Actual Duck (VIDEO)

The Voice Coach's youngest daughter looked giddy to see the gorgeous creature.

It looks like John Legend's youngest daughter is an animal lover already!

On May 2 Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted an Instagram video of her having a lavish Mother's Day tea party with her family. In the clip, we catch a glimpse of their oldest, 7-year-old Luna, excitedly waving at the camera. We also get to see Legend singing to her on a piano, before the family of six pose together underneath gorgeously arranged flowers. And in one special moment, 1-year-old Esti looks overjoyed while interacting with a duck.

"The most beautiful and delicious afternoon!!!" Teigen captioned the post.

Esti seems to have a fondness for animals, as in February Teigen posted the most adorable moment of her petting their Basset Hound, Pearl.

While Esti is gentle with animals, she is not always gentle with ceramics. When her mom appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, she talked about a little troublemaking antic that Esti got herself into.

Clarkson showed a picture of the toddler giving a big cheeky grin in front of a pile of a fractured vase.

"It seems expensive. What was broken?" Clarkson asked Teigen.

"I honestly don't know, because that is a rental home. But then I realized that they're probably going to see that," Teigen responded with a chuckle.

"My reflex time; with Luna I would've caught that in a second. This one? I just let it happen," she added with a sigh.

"Yeah. That's having more than one kid," Clarkson said.

"The worst was how proud she was after. Usually they cry or something, [but] she's our tough cookie," Teigen said sweetly.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

Esti was welcomed to the world in January 2023. Legend and Teigen both announced the wonderful news to fans by sharing a snapshot of two of her older siblings, Luna and 5-year-old Miles, cradling the newborn.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…,” Legend wrote in his caption.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” Teigen wrote on her post.