John Legend's 1-Year-Old Baby, Esti, Looks Adorably Unfazed Eating a Snack

John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Esti, is the coolest, most unfazed baby on the internet.

On April 27, The Voice Coach's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared photos and videos of herself, her 7-year-old daughter, Luna, and their 1-year-old daughter, Esti, gathering at a Girl Scouts event. There, we get to see Esti adorably wearing a bow and frilly dress while eating a snack and looking totally unbothered.

Esti is definitely a foodie in the making! In November 2023, Teigen posted a snapshot of the tot making a mess while eating pasta. In the picture, Esti has the biggest grin, dipping her hand in the bowl while the sauce is smeared all over her face.

A little troublemaker already, Teigen appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January to tell a hilarious story about a little mishap that Esti got herself into.

While talking to Teigen, Clarkson showed a picture of Esti giving a big cheeky grin in front of a broken ceramic.

"It seems expensive. What was broken?" Kelly Clarkson asked Teigen.

"I honestly don't know, because that is a rental home. But then I realized that they're probably going to see that," Teigen responded with a chuckle.

"My reflex time; with Luna I would've caught that in a second. This one? I just let it happen," she added with a sigh.

"Yeah. That's having more than one kid," Clarkson said.

"The worst was how proud she was after. Usually they cry or something, [but] she's our tough cookie," Teigen said.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti in 2023

Esti was welcomed to the world in January 2023. Legend and Teigen both announced the wonderful news to fans by sharing a snapshot of Luna and 5-year-old Miles cradling the newborn and looking at her lovingly.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…,” Legend wrote in his caption.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” Teigen wrote on her post.