You'll Love John Legend's Story About How Chrissy Teigen Ended Up in a Neck Brace

John Legend reveals the story behind Chrissy Teigen's neck injury

Speaking with ET on the red carpet before the May 13 live episode of The Voice, Legend spoke about his wife, Chrissy Teigen, posting an Instagram story a week earlier of herself sitting on the couch with a neck brace on. Fans were understandably worried, but as it turns out, they have nothing to worry about. Legend took the opportunity to explain Teigen's neck brace — and joke about his wife of more than 10 years — in hilarious fashion!

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat — which she's not," Legend revealed. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

It sounds like Teigen may have attempted to imitate the couple's 8-year-old daughter, Luna.

"I think [she] may have been watching Luna too much," he continued. "[Luna has] been doing, like, real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

All jokes aside, fans of Legend and his family will be happy to know that Teigen has fully recovered from her in-home gymnastics mishap.

"She's much better now," Legend assured the world. Of course, this begs the question — can Legend do a better job imitating Luna's gymnastics routine than his wife? Inquiring minds need to know.

John Legend focuses on winning The Voice (again)

At any rate, as Season 25 of The Voice enters the home stretch, we're glad to hear that Legend will be going into the upcoming finale unencumbered by the notion that his wife is sitting at home injured. The beloved Coach hasn't won a season of The Voice since Season 16 (his first time participating on the show), and he needs to be laser-focused on bringing home a second title to his family.

Here's to hoping Legend can bring a much-deserved victory in Season 25 back home to his kids and his wife!