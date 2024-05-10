John Legend’s Baby Son Wren Kicking His Little Legs in a Ball Pit Is Beyond Cute

John Legend Reveals How He Got His Name | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Legend Reveals How He Got His Name | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Voice Coach's youngest had the best time with his big sister, Luna.

John Legend's little one has the most rambunctious energy already!

On May 8, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted the sweetest moment of their youngest boy, 10-month-old Wren, having a little giggle fit in a ball pit. In the clip, the baby kicks his feet around while his older sister, 7-year-old Luna, tosses balls in the air and cheers him on.

Wren surely marches to the beat of his own drum. In April, Teigen shared a snapshot of him looking totally unfazed while eating a slice of pizza and getting cuddles from his mother.

Along with Luna and 5-year-old Miles, Wren also has a 1-year-old sister named Esti. Although the two are six months apart (Wren was born via surrogate in June 2023), they look like they could be twins. Evidence? Teigen shared a moment of the two tots standing outside together and playing with water. In the post, Wren and Esti look exactly alike with their curly head of hair and big brown eyes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

In November 2023, Wren was named by People as the cutest baby of the year. A title much deserved, indeed!

That month, Legend couldn't help but gush to People about his mini-me son's adorableness. "He smiles so much. That's our favorite thing about him," he told the outlet. "He's such a smiley boy. He just lights up the room, looks like a little Cabbage Patch doll."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome Wren via surrogate in June 2023

Legend and Teigen announced the arrival of Wren as a surprise to fans in June 2023. The baby was born to a surrogate named Alexandra, and in a thoughtful Instagram post, Teigen explained why they chose to name their newborn after her.

"We also met the most incredible, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Teigen added, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."