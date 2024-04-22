John Legend's Babies Esti and Wren Are Nearly Identical While Playing Together (PIC)

John Legend's two mini-me's are starting to look more and more alike every day.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 21, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared the most adorable photos of their gorgeous family. In one special moment, we get to see 1-year-old Esti and 10-month-old Wren standing outside together playing in the water. The best part? They looked nearly identical with their curly heads of hair and big brown eyes!

Also in the post, we get to see Esti adorably feeding herself, Wren cuddling with his mother and 7-year-old big sister, Luna, and Wren smiling while wearing a lion onesie.

See the sweet snapshots later down in this post.

RELATED: John Legend's Daughter, Esti, Gives Little Brother Wren a Kiss in Precious New Photo

All about John Legend's youngest kids Esti and Wren

Although Esti and Wren are not twins, they were actually born in the same year. Esti was welcomed on January 2023, and in June 2023, Wren's birth was announced as a surprise to fans, as he was welcomed via surrogate.

To announce Esti's arrival, Legend shared a snapshot of Luna and 5-year-old Miles cradling the newborn and looking at her lovingly.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…,” Legend wrote in his caption.

RELATED: John Legend's 1-Year-Old Daughter Esti Looked Adorably Proud After Breaking a Vase

Six months later, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen explained that Wren was named after their amazing surrogate, Alexandra.

"We also met the most incredible, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow," Teigen wrote on the post.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She continued: "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love. We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."