John Legend's 8-Month-Old Son, Wren, Being Unbothered by Cuddles Is Such a Mood

The Voice Coach's youngest baby was just trying to vibe in this photo.

John Legend's 8-month-old son, Wren, marches to the beat of his own drum.

Want proof? Check out this photo that The Voice Coach shared to Instagram in April of the little guy looking totally uninterested — in the cutest way — by pizza and his mama Chrissy Teigen's cuddles. Snacks? Affection? Wren says keep them — until he's ready. If that's not the makings of a future world leader, then what is?

Check out the photo for yourself further down this article. It's the fourth slide in the Instagram carousel.

John Legend talks juggling work with being dad to Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna

John Legend on The Voice Season 25 Episode 8. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Legend has four children — Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna — and he's a very hands-on dad, always sharing pics of the family's adventures to Instagram. His job as a Coach on The Voice gives him the schedule to be very present in his kids' lives.

"I live here in Los Angeles; I have four kids," he told NBC Insider. "It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work."

Of course, the work-life balance isn't the only reason Legend loves filming The Voice. "The inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old," he said.

''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent, and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," he continued. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

Sadly, the experience of The Voice Season 25 is coming to an end. The Live Shows kicked off May 6, and there are only two weeks of performances before Finale Week (May 20 and 21), where the winner will be revealed. Stay tuned!