John Legend and His Family of 6 All Color Coordinate in Thailand in Gorgeous Pic

When John Legend isn't busy competing on The Voice or recording some of the greatest hits of our generation, he can most frequently be found expressing his love for his family on social media.

Mother's Day 2024 was no exception for the 12-time Grammy Award winner!

It was a happy Mother's Day for John Legend's family

Legend took to Instagram to commemorate the holiday on May 12, sending love to his entire family, especially his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen.

"Happy Mother's Day to our queen, the heart and soul of our home. We love you mommy!" Legend captioned alongside eight photos and one video.

In the first photo, Teigen's mother makes a cameo. The family recently returned from a trip to Pepper's native Thailand to visit family overseas and took the opportunity to include her in another classic Legend family photo opportunity.

The best part about the photo? Check out how wonderfully color-coordinated everyone is! The whole gang — including kids Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren — are decked out in traditional Thai attire. Check out the beautiful family photo here.

John Legend has a perfect work-life balance in 2024

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

Legend's been a busy father as of late, keeping tabs on his children and providing the world with much-needed parental updates. From Wren having the time of his life while playing in a ball pit to Luna giving her dad her no-holds-barred opinion on his musical talent, there's clearly never a dull moment in the Legend household.

Ever since the birth of their first child in 2016, Legend and Teigen have filled their home with a family that exemplifies warmth, love, and acceptance, and there isn't a day that goes by without the couple having the full support of their many fans. Don't believe us? Head over to their respective Instagram comments sections. Fans worldwide aren't shy about showering the famous couple with all the love they can handle.

And somehow, we don't see that stopping anytime soon.

Keep the family photos coming, John — we can't get enough.