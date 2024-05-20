Drew Barrymore Gets DMs from Ariana Grande But Doesn't Know How to Respond

JoJo Siwa Teases New Music and Reveals That She Almost Quit Dance Before Dance Moms

"If anyone knows how to get in touch with Ariana Grande, let me know!"

Drew Barrymore is living every Arianator's dream: She's receiving texts and voice memos from Ariana Grande.

On May 16, the Host of The Drew Barrymore Show stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to see her good friend — and Fever Pitch co-star — Jimmy Fallon. As Barrymore reminded Fallon, this was her 14th appearance on The Tonight Show since he started hosting a decade ago.

Though Barrymore is a recurring Tonight Show guest, and even hosts her talk show where she sits down with celebrities, hanging out with stars IRL is still a rarity for her, as she revealed to her friend.

"Last time we did a sketch together, we hooked up a lie detector to Shakira's hips. And it turns out that her lips don't lie," said Fallon, showing an image of the two of them from the sketch. "But then after you left us, I think you were going to SNL rehearsal to go see Ariana Grande."

Why Drew Barrymore calls Ariana Grande "the nicest person ever"

Barrymore shared that she took her two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10, to the Saturday Night Live dress rehearsal when Grande was the Musical Guest for the March 9, episode. And she ended up spending time with the Eternal Sunshine singer.

"Ariana Grande is the nicest person ever. We were like, 'We don't want to hold you up.' And she's like, 'No, I'd rather hang out and talk!' I love her so much," Barrymore gushed.

"And then she'll DM me. But I don't know how to DM," Barrymore continued. "So then she sent me a voice memo, and then I lost it because I think that's the point of voice memos. They don't last! I don't know how to save them."

"So if anyone knows how to get in touch with Ariana Grande, let me know," she added.

Drew Barrymore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1975, Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Anyone here friends with Ariana? Just let her know Drew's trying to get ahold of her," said Fallon. "Wait till you see her in Wicked, by the way."

Drew Barrymore is so excited for Wicked, even the movie poster makes her emotional

"I saw the trailer, oh, my God. Even the poster makes me emotional," admitted Barrymore.

After wigging out over Wicked, Fallon attempted to congratulate Barrymore on her talk show being renewed for a fifth season, but she said she'd "rather talk about Ariana Grande."

"See, this is what happens when I get to meet someone. I never stop talking about them," she said.

Spoken like a true Arianator.