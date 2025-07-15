The Tonight Show host joked that his brand new pickup looked like "it works at Best Buy."

Jimmy Fallon Gasped When Blake Shelton Told Him How to Use His New Truck: "Guts?"

Whether he's singing about them or talking shop about owning one, Blake Shelton knows a thing or two about trucks. The beloved OG Coach of The Voice even shared a few tips for proper truck use with Jimmy Fallon after the Saturday Night Live alum also became "a truck driving dude."

The "God's Country" singer has visited The Tonight Show many times over the years, and the two had plenty to talk about after Fallon bought a new pickup in 2014 for the upcoming pumpkin season. Yep, for pumpkin season.

Blake Shelton hilariously schooled Jimmy Fallon on how to take care of his truck: "That's wrong"

During a September 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show, Shelton got excited when Fallon mentioned that he bought a truck. "Man, I heard about that!" Shelton replied. "What'd you get?"

"Ford F-150 King Ranch," Fallon happily revealed. After briefly discussing Fallon's "truck playlist," Shelton had more car-related questions for The Tonight Show host.

"Let me ask you, how's the truck looking? How long have you had it now?" Shelton asked.

"It's blue — the top is blue and the bottom is khaki, it looks like it works at Best Buy," Fallon quipped.

"Have you been using it?" Shelton inquired.

"Oh yeah, I'm driving all over the place," Fallon said. "I'm just a truck driving dude."

"Are you keeping it clean? Is it looking nice?" Shelton then asked Fallon, who was pleased to report that his truck was indeed "pretty clean."

"That's wrong," Shelton told a shocked Fallon. "If you're gonna buy a truck, you gotta get some mud on it! You gotta have mud on the sides. You gotta have dents in it, scratches, guts in the back! Like, yeah, corn and shovels."

"Corn and shovels?" Fallon hilariously asked. "This sounds like a Dateline episode! Guts?! It sounds like Lester Holt should be doing this."

"Just crap, you know?" Shelton clarified with a laugh. "Trucks are a tool, you don't drive around the city in it."

Fallon tried to assure Shelton that his new car was not a "city truck, it's a country truck" that lives on a farm, and the Tonight Host puts things in the back all the time... like the aforementioned pumpkins. "I got it because, very important, pumpkin season is coming up," Fallon said as the audience burst out laughing. "And you're gonna want a place to put the pumpkins."

"Of course, I don't know why I didn't think of that," Shelton shrugged. "It is getting close to pumpkin season and gotta go get a load of 'em."

Jimmy Fallon described his friendship with Blake Shelton as "Bert and Ernie"

In May 2025, Shelton paid another visit to The Tonight Show when Fallon pulled out a colorfully decorated "Best Friend's Box." The two put their long friendship to the test when they took part in the late night show's recurring "Best Friends Challenge," which Fallon has done with several celebrities including Justin Timberlake, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ariana Grande and more.

After Fallon compared their friendship to Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie, the buddies' hilarious banter was in full force. First, Shelton guessed Fallon is a "fish guy" when he grills, while Fallon showed off his country accent. And while they couldn't totally agree on the rules of the game, they finally had the same thought when one prompt asked what type of car Shelton would be.

"This ain't no car," Fallon said before showing his paper that read "truck" and Shelton's said "monster truck."

"That'll work!" Shelton yelled as he got up to give Fallon a hug. "We're best friends! You're my best friend!"