All About Jimmy Fallon's New NBC Show, On Brand

Here's everything to know about the upcoming series from the Tonight Show Host and marketing enthusiast.

What happens when Jimmy Fallon starts his own marketing agency and films every moment of the process?

You get On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a new unscripted reality series announced by NBC on April 16. It will premiere fall 2025, as revealed at NBC's Upfronts.

Hosted, created, and executive-produced by the Tonight Show Host, On Brand will follow Fallon and — per the network's announcement — "the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find" as they team up to create winning marketing campaigns.

And in an exciting collaboration, Fallon has tapped a fellow NBC star and bona fide marketing expert to lend her expertise: Bozoma Saint John, the former Chief Marketing Officer for Netflix — and current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bozoma Saint John is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's Chief Marketing Officer

Saint John — or as RHOBH fans know her, "Boz" — will act as a mentor to the creatives competing on the show, offering her valuable feedback.

Fallon recounted Saint John's resume during her March 25 visit to The Tonight Show.

"You were chief brand officer at Uber. You were the head of global marketing at Beats by Dre, Apple Music, and iTunes," Fallon said. "You were the head of music and entertainment marketing at Pepsi, and did Super Bowl halftime shows like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, et cetera. You were named Billboard's Female Executive of the Year, and you were inducted into the American Marketing Hall of Fame." Add Saint John's experience as a reality star, and it's safe to say she's uniquely qualified for the role.

Marketing executive Bozoma Saint John during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 89 on Monday, March 24, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well," said Fallon in a statement. "This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It's exciting."

What is the ​On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premiere date? The reality series is set in fall 2025. Be on the lookout soon for an exact premiere date announcement.

Is Jimmy Fallon still hosting ​​​​​​The Tonight Show? Yes! Fear not — Fallon will still host brand-new episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday through Thursday at 11:35/10:35c.

What will happen on episodes of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon?

NBC's official press release gives fans a preview of what to expect:

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They will have unprecedented access to the client's businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

Of course, you can't have a show about branding and advertising without involving some of the biggest names in the industry. Captain Morgan, Dunkin', KitchenAid, Marshalls, Pillsbury, SONIC® Drive-In, Southwest Airlines, and Therabody are among the participating brands, while Samsung will power the "On Brand Agency's" headquarters.

On Brand is produced by B17 Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Electric Hot Dog.