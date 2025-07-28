The Kiss of the Spider-Woman star was quick-footed as Questlove made his hard-to-dance-to song selections.

Jennifer Lopez Moved Like You've Never Seen Her Before in This Fast-Dance Battle

How fast can you dance to some of the slowest songs of the '70s?

One year after Jennifer Lopez dominated a dance battle against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she returned to face off once again in a game that's way harder than it looks, even for a skilled dancer. During Lopez and Fallon's 2018 "Fast Dance-Off," the pair competed to move as fast as possible — despite the fact that Questlove was DJing the game with some of the smoothest, slowest jams of the '70s.

Questlove's needle drops included "Three Times a Lady" by The Commodores and "Reunited" by Peaches and Herb, and as it turns out, it's hard to dance fast when the beat is slow. And these beats are real slow.

It's even more challenging to wrap your brain around the concept of "fast dance / slow song," but Lopez and Fallon make it look easy. Or at least up until their last performance, in which they try to do the floss dance. Fallon never quite figures out the move, and Lopez, who wore a stunning, sparkly red dress, quickly loses it too.

Find out who won Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon's Fast Dance-Off (though you can probably guess!) above.

Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lawrence once schemed to dance with Jennifer Lopez

Fallon and Lopez have danced on The Tonight Show many times before, including in Fallon's recurring "Tight Pants" sketch, and Fallon also once participated in a scheme to dance with her off camera. Back in May 2014, he and Jennifer Lawrence recalled attending the 2013 MET gala, seeing Lopez across the room, and deciding they wanted to dance with her.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Jennifer Lopez appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 868 on a "Fast Dance-Off" on May 9, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"This is like 10 Jello shots in, and I've never done Jello shots. I didn't go to college," she began explaining. "So we were dancing, we see JLo, and we're like, 'Well, we gotta ask JLo to dance!' So what we'll do is we'll do a spin, and then we'll go 'Dance with us.'"

The plan was for both Lawrence and Fallon to spin at the same time and say "Dance with us," in unison, but at the last minute, Fallon bailed. Lawrence suddenly found herself spinning alone, and Lopez turned her down.

"You made me look like a freak in front of JLo!" Lawrence yelled. "Do you know what that feels like?"

Watch Fallon's funny explanation, and Lopez's response, below.