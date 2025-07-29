Evelyn Errante, 13, Belts "Defying Gravity's" Signature High Note (EARLY RELEASE)

The tween auditioned with the Wicked anthem during the eighth round of Auditions for Season 20, airing July 29 at 8/7c on NBC.

Though she's only 13, seventh grader Evelyn Errante is already a big step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a Broadway star. After all, she's performed one of musical theater's hardest songs in front of thousands of people, belting out "Defying Gravity" from Wicked on stage at America's Got Talent.

You can see her audition in full with a special early release, which you can watch above. The full episode following Round 8 of Auditions airs Tuesday, July 29 at 8/7c on NBC.

"I sing everywhere. In the car, in the shower. For some reason I always sing when I’m doing my math homework. I sing with my dog and then she just…walks away," Evelyn giggled backstage. For her Audition on Episode 8 of Season 20, Evelyn excitedly performed the signature track from the witch musical, and earned the requisite Yes votes to move to the next stage of the competition.

The song has been everywhere since the Wicked: Part One movie premiered in 2024, and Simon Cowell even noted that he's grown a bit sick of it, but that didn't stop the crowd from absolutely loving Evelyn's version!

All about “Defying Gravity”

In the movie version, the song closes out the first of the two films. On stage it ends the first act and takes the audience into intermission. After Glinda (played by Ariana Grande in the films) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) have met the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and discovered his nefarious misdeeds, Elphaba decides she won't be part of his schemes and summons up her sometimes uncontrollable magic powers, grabbing a broomstick and taking to the skies, literally defying gravity to fly away.

The song is about rejecting the conformity and acceptance that she has always secretly sought; through being associated with Glinda and the Wizard, Elphaba could, despite her green skin, finally be adored and popular. But she is leaving both of them behind (in the case of her best friend Glinda rather reluctantly) to do what she knows is right: Becoming an outcast by choice, not by birth. It's a stirring and empowering song that has connected with listeners for over two decades.

“I was really aware of the moment of doing this iconic song that people know and love,” Erivo said in the song's official production notes. “I’m so grateful that I get to put my spin on it and dive into it. There’s everything I could have wished for in this particular song. There’s no ceiling — anything is possible, and nothing is impossible. It's a song that reminds us that those dreams of yours that you fear are too far could happen if you just believe in yourself.”

Like all of the songs in Wicked, it was written by composer Stephen Schwartz.