Jimmy Fallon Did John Travolta Proud Duetting This Grease Song with Olivia Newton-John

Jimmy and Olivia Newton-John Sing "You're The One That I Want" (Extended Cut)

An impromptu performance turned into a major moment on The Tonight Show in 2016.

Sometimes Jimmy Fallon gets to live out impossible dreams on The Tonight Show, such as back in 2016 when he got to sing "You're The One That I Want" with the one and only Olivia Newton-John.

The Grease star was a guest on October 4, 2016, and closed out that night's show with a very festive performance of the hit song. As Fallon finished thanking musical guest Empire of the Sun and saying goodnight to his audience, he joined Newton-John for an impromptu duet. Suddenly, they were singing into each other's faces and dancing together across the studio, with Fallon looking just a little bit stunned, and for good reason. A dance with Newton-John would be a treat for any fan of the 1978 hit musical!

Fallon not only managed to remember the words, but he also kind of knew the dance steps, despite the fact that he hadn't learned them yet.

Olivia Newton-John performs during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 4, Episode 21 on October 4, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

John Travolta taught Jimmy Fallon how to dance to "You're the One That I Want"

In 2018, John Travolta appeared on The Tonight Show to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Grease and gave Fallon a formal lesson on the move, which he had suggested when the movie was filmed.

"I grew up with all these kind of novelty dances," he explained. "So, in Grease, they needed a step for 'You're the One That I Want,' at the end. So I said, 'Well, I used to do the Four Corners. Why don't we do that?'"

The Four Corners move essentially involves imagining a square on the floor and touching your toes to each corner, hence the name. You can watch Travolta's lesson below.

Gotti's John Travolta Does Iconic Grease Dance with Jimmy to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Olivia Newton-John died in August 2022

Newton-John died on August 8, 2022 at the age of 73, and Travolta posted a sweet Instagram tribute that he signed, "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

He also revived Danny for one night on June 27, 2025, much to the shock of thousands of fans.

"Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko," he wrote. "No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening."

He shared a video of the crowd's excitement, and it's clear that even after 47 years, Grease is still the word.