Gwyneth Paltrow & Jimmy Fallon Swear By This Divisive Sleep Trend: "It's Unbelievable"

The Goop CEO brought a box of gifts to The Tonight Show that included a unique product meant to promote good sleep.

When Gwyneth Paltrow shows up with a box of presents, you know you're in for a good time.

When the actress and Goop guru visited The Tonight Show in November 2024, she brought a basket for Jimmy Fallon that included a bunch of her favorite holiday gift picks. The basket featured Japanese whisky, pizza oil, body balance magnets, and an offbeat sleep trend that's been sweeping the internet: mouth tape.

Before Paltrow could explain what the heck "mouth tape" is, Fallon admitted that he already uses it nightly.

Jimmy Fallon starting using mouth tape to sleep better in 2024

Fallon told Paltrow he already made a habit of taping his mouth closed as he sleeps, along with nasal strips to help with snoring, calling the tape brand Paltrow gifted him "unbelievable." Paltrow was so impressed by his knowledge that she called him a "wellness trailblazer."

It wasn't the only time Fallon raved about the potential benefits of mouth tape. In an interview with Fast Company, he explained that he had been doing research on HRV levels, or heart rate variability levels, and was learning about how to optimize oxygen levels while sleeping.

"Some people are mouth breathers, and others are nose breathers. If you’re doing a lot of talking—which I do—you’re probably more of a mouth breather," Fallon told Fast Company. "And mouth breathing does not optimize your oxygen levels," he explained, hence the tape.

While fans of mouth tape do say it helps them get better rest, per the Sleep Foundation, "research on mouth taping is limited, so most of its reported benefits remain anecdotal."

Jimmy Fallon says he looks like "a horror movie" when he goes to sleep

"It’s a horror movie on my side of the bed," he joked. "It’s like the Twilight Zone over there. My wife is so lucky. My pajamas are the only sexy thing about me when I go to sleep."

Beware, however, that you can't just tape your mouth with any old tape. The idea is to help you breathe better, not to stop breathing entirely.

"It’s not kidnapper tape. That’s in a different aisle," he warned. "Don’t go to the hardware store for mouth tape. Go to the pharmacy."

Fallon also shared a tip for any creatives out there who come up with their weirdest, best ideas — like the song "My Tight Pants," for example — in the middle of the night.

"I always record my crazy ideas on my iPhone voice memo app," he said. "I feel bad for my wife because I’m always waking up and making these voice notes, with a quote. Sometimes it’s a great quote and sometimes it’s a terrible quote, but at least I want to get it out of my brain. It’s the one thing about technology that has been good for me. As soon as you have an idea, write it down."