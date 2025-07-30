Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Battle It Out, Harmonize Gorgeous Whitney Houston Note

A 2021 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was home to one of the most legendary vocal battles ever heard outside of The Voice.

During the November 29, 2021 edition of the long-running late-night series, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande duked it out in an epic game of "Mixtape Medley" that tore the house down. The premise of "Mixtape Medley" is straightforward: Jimmy Fallon spins a wheel, the performers receive the title of a "mixtape, and then they take turns singing a medley of those tracks on the fly. It's so simple but yields such impressive results, especially this time around!

After the stars delivered pitch-perfect versions of hits like "Un-Break My Heart" by Toni Braxton and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion, Clarkson wrapped up the segment by singing a soaring take on the Whitney Houston all-time classic, "I Will Always Love You."

Just as Clarkson would show years later when performing the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she dazzled fans — and John Legend and Blake Shelton, who were watching in awe — with her unmatched vocals.

But that wasn't even the best part.

Even though Clarkson and Grande were technically going up against each other in this vocal battle, they joined up to give everyone watching a moment they'd never forget. (Watch their entire performance embedded above.)

When Clarkson wrapped up "I Will Always Love You" with the last iconic high note, Wicked's Glinda upped the ante by joining her friend in harmony, hitting notes that were somehow even higher than Clarkson's. It was magical.

"Come on now, that was unbelievable!" raved Fallon as his audience gave the two women a standing ovation.

Both stars embraced as they seemed overcome with emotion over what had just transpired.

"Oh my God," Clarkson said.

In the end, Clarkson was crowned the winner of "Mixtape Medley," but let's be honest: The real winners were everybody watching.

Harmonies don't get much more gorgeous than they did that fateful night.

Kelly Clarkson returns to The Voice in Season 29

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson will make her long-awaited return to The Voice in Season 29, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions. Things will be a little different this time around, however, as she and fellow Coaches Adam Levine and John Legend will quickly discover.

Here are just a few of the format changes fans can expect:

Triple-Turn Competition: During the Blind Auditions, the Coach with the most 3-Chair Turns will earn a massive advantage in the next round: A Super Steal!

In-Season All-Star Competition: When the Knockouts take place, each Coach will bring back two Artists to compete in the In-Season All-Star Competition, where they will compete in head-to-head sing-offs with a big prize: The Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed that two Artists will represent their team in the Finals.

A new late-season voting process: The Semi-Finals and Finals will undergo a complete change in the voting system. This time around, a voting bloc composed of super fans and past Artists will have their say in who stays and who is eliminated.