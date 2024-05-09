Gracie Abrams on Blacking Out While Performing with Taylor Swift and The Secret of Us (Extended)

The two friends had lots to reminisce about in their look back at filming the 2005 Red Sox romantic comedy.

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon Shared a Very 2000s Story About Their Fever Pitch Kiss

Someone call TCM, because we're about to talk about classic cinema — specifically the 2005 sports rom-com Fever Pitch, starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost 20 years since the romantic comedy hit theaters. Barrymore and Fallon remain good friends all these years later, and in a 2022 digital extra from The Drew Barrymore Show, the two reminisced about making their Red Sox onscreen romance.

"I remember flying on an airplane, and we were flying to Game Seven of the World Series," Barrymore recalled in the clip, as she stood on the set of her talk show with Fallon. "It was in St. Louis, and we were terrified."

Barrymore, who was a producer of Fever Pitch in addition to starring, explained that they'd been granted permission to film using Fox Sports cameras. If the Red Sox won, "they were going to let us run down to home plate and do a 360 kiss."

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore's World Series kiss made headlines

"It was a Fox broadcast of the World Series, so we said, 'Can we borrow a couple cameras...,'" explained Fallon.

"And we said, 'Just on one condition: You can't show that Jimmy and Drew are at the game on your broadcast, because that won't make any sense. We're making a movie," he continued.

The opposite happened, as evidenced by this 2004 ESPN headline.

"Cut to, we're making out on the dugout or something, and [it] aired on the World Series," Fallon said. "And everyone's like, 'What?! Are they dating?! What's going on?'"

How long did Drew Barrymore and The Strokes' Fabrizio Moretti date?

Barrymore and The Strokes drummer Fab Moretti dated from 2002 to 2007, so they were together through the filming and release of Fever Pitch.

"My boyfriend at the time didn't know, and didn't know we were doing that," Barrymore continued. "Fabby was in The Strokes and on tour and I couldn't talk to him because it was before cell phones. And I hadn't got to him, and he was like, 'What's going on?!'"

"And I was like, 'Oh God, it's part of the movie!'"

"Then we went to the premiere in London, and Nan disappeared early that night with you," Barrymore told Fallon with a devious smile. She was referring to Nancy Juvonen, her Flower Films producing partner, who started dating Fallon during the production. The two married in December 2007.

Fever Pitch ended up being a romantic home run for two people on set — even if it wasn't the stars of the movie.