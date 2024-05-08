Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Recreate "Encanto" in a Costumed Song Medley

Jimmy on Sharing a Table with Penélope Cruz and Gracie Abrams at the Met Gala

Luis and Lin-Manuel Miranda Talk Relentless and Try on Mustaches with Jimmy (Extended)

Fallon and the Encanto composer donned muscle-y arms for "Surface Pressure" and green ponchos for "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote In the Heights, and he took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to new heights with his show-stopping Encanto medley.

On Tuesday, May 7, Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show with his dad, Luis Miranda, to talk about his father's new memoir, Relentless. Their visit resurfaced memories of the Hamilton creator's previous visit on October 28, 2022. It was the year after the release of Disney's Encanto, and he and Jimmy Fallon celebrated Miranda's work on the movie by performing some of his beloved songs.

"The soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart for nine weeks. Soundtrack has sold over 1 million copies," Jimmy Fallon recounted during Miranda's interview. "'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the longest-reigning chart topper for Disney in Billboard history, making it the biggest Disney song of all time."

"But you wrote all of these giant songs," Fallon told Miranda. "That's amazing. You did this!"

Lin-Manuel Miranda and host Jimmy Fallon dressed as caterpillars during the “Encanto Medley” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 28, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon bring Encanto to life

Fallon asked Miranda if he had ever performed any of these hits songs from the animated feature live.

Miranda revealed that he hadn't. And thus, The Tonight Show Host presented Miranda with a microphone, as the audience erupted into cheers.

"If you don't mind, I have a caterpillar costume for you," said Fallon, bringing out a giant green bug costume from behind his desk.

"Well now we have to do it," replied Miranda.

The two slipped into matching caterpillar costumes and bounced their way over to The Tonight Show stage, where they treat the audience to a spellbinding medley of songs from Encanto.

The two performed snippets of Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas," "Surface Pressure," "The Family Madrigal," and of course, "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Not only did Miranda and Fallon sing live, the magical medley also featured a variety of props like accordions and giant fake boulders.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Encanto Medley” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 28, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The spectacle concluded with a troupe of Spanish dancers coming out from behind the curtain, holding flags and umbrellas, as confetti rained down.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: 10th Anniversary Special

The Encanto medley is just one of the classic clips we're revisiting as we prepare for the upcoming two-hour The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: 10th Anniversary Special, which will air May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.