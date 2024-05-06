2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Bad Bunny's performance becomes a joyful party in his native Puerto Rico in this classic Tonight Show clip.

Bad Bunny Singing in the the Streets of Old San Juan Is Pure Joy

One thing about Bad Bunny that's been true since long before he became one of the world's biggest pop artists: He never misses a chance to represent his native Puerto Rico. And back in January 2019, he was joined by Jimmy Fallon for a joyful performance in the streets of Old San Juan.

While he has been an established star since his X 100pre album debut in 2018, the singer and rapper become a worldwide household name with the 2022 release of his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti. Since then, he's shattered streaming records, made historic amounts of money with sold-out stadium tours, and dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet two years in a row. This year, he's a 2024 Met Gala Chair alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and as always, Anna Wintour.

On the day of Bad Bunny's Tonight Show San Juan performance, however, the musician born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio opted for casual bright yellow sweats (his own tour merch, naturally) and wire-rimmed glasses. What began as a simple serenade turned into a full-on parade through the cobblestone streets of the historic district, with people waving Puerto Rican flags as they danced in front of a backing band and colorful stilt walkers.

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, musical guest Bad Bunny, host Jimmy Fallon, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson during a performance of "Mia" by Bad Bunny on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 994, January 15, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Watch Bad Bunny perform "Mia" in the streets of Old San Juan

The clip began with Jimmy Fallon walking with The Roots' Questlove and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter as they "casually happened upon" Bad Bunny snacking on an apple. Beckoning the trio to come along, he started to sing and dance through the streets as they assisted on percussion.

As the group turned a corner, the party truly began. With Bad Bunny leading the charge, they paraded underneath the multi-colored umbrellas on Calle Fortaleza, as people danced on the patios above.

Culminating in a raucous dance party, it was something of a fashion show itself, a mix of eye-popping costumes, flower-adorned hairstyles, even a guy in a vejigante mask.

Met Gala Chair Bad Bunny's first late-night TV appearance was on The Tonight Show

In total, Bad Bunny has made seven visits to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His very first late-night TV appearance was on the program on September 26, 2018, when he performed his hit "Estamos Bien."

Bad Bunny as Tia and Pedro Pascal as Mama during the "Protective Mom 2" sketch Saturday Night Live Season 49 Episode 1846 on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

His most recent visit was in October 2023, just ahead of his double-duty stint as Host and Musical Guest in Saturday Night Live's 49th season. Whether he's walking the Met Gala red carpet or starting a party in the streets, Bad Bunny knows how to have a great time.