Fineman improvised as Anna Wintour in behind-the-scenes footage from SNL's "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin" sketch, earning raves from Molly Shannon and more.

Chloe Fineman's Impression of Anna Wintour at the Met Gala Is Uncanny

Even before Chloe Fineman joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2019, she was dazzling her social media followers with her celebrity impression videos. Fineman's Instagram continues to be the gift that keeps on giving — and on May 5, she shared a bit of SNL behind-the-scenes footage that perfectly captured her spot-on Anna Wintour impersonation.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Not just any Anna Wintour impression, but one that even found her descending Met Gala-like steps while wearing Wintour's signature sunglasses.

Fineman's video was, as she wrote in the caption, some "bts fun while making 'Teeny Tiny Statement Pin' for SNL." The pretaped sketch aired during Dua Lipa's May 4 episode, and predicted a(n annual) trend we'll likely see at the 2024 Met Gala, which is famously run by Vogue global editorial director Wintour.

RELATED: The Final Hosts for SNL Season 49 Have Been Revealed

Chloe Fineman as Anna Wintour during the “Fashion Ad” sketch on Saturday Night Live on, May 4, 2024; Editor-In-Chief of American Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Conde Nast Dame Anna Wintour attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Lauren Clements/NBC; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman became Anna Wintour for SNL's "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin" sketch

In Fineman's Instagram clip, she adopted an Anna Wintour-esque British accent (compare hers to the real Wintour's voice in this TODAY interview!). Fineman expertly floated down the "Met Gala steps" from the "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin" sketch.

"We're just inspecting everything for Monday," Fineman's Wintour explains, pausing to give direction to a group of red carpet reporters and photographers (or, more accurately, the actors who were playing them in the SNL sketch).

RELATED: SNL's "Pilates" Movie Trailer Is a Chamber of Core-Strengthening Horrors

"I think it's clashing with the flowers and the green," she continued, pausing to critique the floral arrangements that dovetailed nicely with the actual Met Gala 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time. "I don't — maroon and light pink don't really go together, but..." she trailed off, sharing more misgivings about the carpet color. This is exactly how we'd imagine Miranda Priestly Anna Wintour assessing things before the big event.

At the end of the video, Fineman shuffles into SNL's 30 Rock offices, still very much in character.

Fineman's Anna Wintour improv earned rave reviews from her comedy collaborators and notable SNL names.

"Fashuuun," wrote actor Casey Thomas Brown, a frequent collaborator with Fineman outside of SNL, in the comments.

"So good," SNL legend Molly Shannon commented, with a shower of handclap and flame emoji.

RELATED: SNL's "Penne Alla Vodka" Ad Praises the Lukewarm Catering Dish We've All Eaten

SNL's "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin" sketch predicts a Met Gala trend

Teeny Tiny Statement Pin

The actual sketch that Fineman was in costume for also starred Host Dua Lipa, Bowen Yang, and Heidi Gardner as celebrities who want to make a political statement, but don't want to make headlines for it.

"With so many complicated issues out there, it's hard to know when the join the conversation and how," Lipa's character tells the camera.

"It's wrong to stay silent, but it's also wrong to say too much," Gardner's character adds. "I wish there was a way to split the difference."

Enter the "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin," so small you can't even tell what it's advocating for, exactly.

"With Teeny Tiny Statement Pin, I can say whatever I want — and no one has to know," Lipa's character says.

Watch the "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin" sketch above.