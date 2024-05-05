Watch Dua Lipa's Saturday Night Live Sketches and Monologue from May 4

Dua Lipa pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest, starring in a Challengers parody and performing songs from her Radical Optimism album.

English-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa pulled double duty as Saturday Night Live's Host and Musical Guest on May 4, starring in sketches (such as a surreal Challengers parody co-starring Marcello Hernández and Bowen Yang as a tiny doll), and performing "Illusion" and "Happy For You" live — introduced by Troye Sivan and Jerry Seinfeld, respectively.

During Dua Lipa's monologue, she took the opportunity to clear up confusion about her moniker.

"My name is Dua Lipa — or as some people call me, Dula Peep," she began, referencing Wendy Williams' years-old mispronunciation that's had viral staying power.

"But Dua Lipa is my real name," the "Dance the Night" singer continued. "'Dua' is Albanian for 'love,' and 'Lipa' is Albanian for my last name." She also took the time to point out her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, in the SNL audience, joking that she's run into them in the club before (they do look very hip!) and sharing that they let her move to London to launch a music career at age 15. This served as a segue to take questions from "audience members" (cast members Andrew Dismukes and Bowen Yang) on theme with her new album, Radical Optimism.

Lipa's sketches featured several pretaped shorts, including the cinematic black-and-white "The Anomalous Man" co-starring Sarah Sherman, and "Teeny Tiny Statement Pin," which predicts an (annual) Met Gala trend.

Watch all of Dua Lipa's SNL sketches from May 4 below.

Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

May 4 "Community Affairs Cold Open"

Community Affairs Cold Open

SNL touched on the college protests over the Israel-Hamas war and the subsequent police response across the country. Instead of wading into the particulars of the serious and divisive issue, the show let Kenan Thompson steal the sketch as a father who supports the students' free speech — with the exception of his daughter, who better not be there.

"Young Spicy"

Young Spicy

Revisiting the recurring "two hot girls record a rapper's drop" sketch format, Dua Lipa and Ego Nwodim are two Task Rabbit hires who can't seem to nail it.

"The Anomalous Man"

The Anomalous Man

Dua Lipa's the beauty and Sarah Sherman is the beast (with the help of serious prosthetics) in this gorgeously-shot pretaped The Hunchback of Notre Dame parody. Its lesson: Just because a man's not conventionally attractive doesn't mean he's not a player.

"Good Morning Greenville"

Good Morning Greenville

Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day are morning show cohosts who share their very, very limited understanding of the Drake- Kendrick Lamar beef, with help from an "expert" music teacher (Dua Lipa) and a weatherman (Devon Walker) who's deeply embarrassed for all involved.

"Penna Alla Vodka"

Penne Alla Vodka

The second pretaped sketch of the night was a faux commercial for that staple of every catered American gathering: "a big-ass aluminum tray of penne a la vodka."

"Sonny Angel"

Sonny Angel

Lipa plays a woman showing a date (Marcello Hernández) her collection of Sonny Angel dolls — one of which (Bowen Yang) comes to life in what turns into a Challengers parody.

"Teeny Tiny Statement Pin"

Teeny Tiny Statement Pin

"This way, not everyone has to be bombarded with my opinions. But if they want them, they can zoom way, way, way in."

"Jingle Pitch 2"

Jingle Pitch 2

James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismuke's duo first appeared in Jenna Ortega's March 11, 2023 episode — now they're back to slow-jam a jingle for a flooring company.

