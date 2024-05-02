Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal Host Saturday Night Live's Final Season 49 Episodes

It'll be Rudolph's third time hosting Saturday Night Live since her run as a cast member, and Gyllenhaal's third time, too.

May 18, 2024 will mark Saturday Night Live's season finale, wrapping a strong Season 49 — and the final two Hosts have just been announced. One was a beloved SNL cast member from 2000-2007, returning many times since to play a certain Vice President. The other is also a previous Host who stars in two high-profile remakes in 2024. And both SNL episodes promise incredible Musical Guests, too.

Dua Lipa's May 4 episode as Host and Musical Guest kicks off an exciting three-week run of new SNL episodes to close out the season.

Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal will host SNL Season 49's final two episodes!

Maya Rudolph at Deadline Contenders Television 2024 held at the Directors Guild of America on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calfornia; Jake Gyllenhaal on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Deadline via Getty Images; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Maya Rudolph will host “SNL” for her third time on May 11. Though it's her first time as Host since March 27, 2021, Rudolph returned to the show for Natasha Lyonne's Season 48 episode, and co-starred in two sketches with Kristen Wiig during Kate McKinnon's December 16, 2023 episode.

Rudolph was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2000-2007, creating characters like "Bronx Beat" co-host Jodi Dietz and delivering ace impressions of countless celebrities, including Beyoncé. In more recent years, Rudolph's made multiple cold open cameos as Vice President Kamala Harris. She currently stars in and executive-produces the Apple TV+ comedy Loot, now in its second season.

Jake Gyllenhaal will host the Saturday Night Live season finale on May 18, and it will also be the Road House star's third time hosting. The Academy Award-nominated actor will follow up his 2024 action remake by starring and executive-producing another remake — this time a series version of 1990 film Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+.

Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter set as SNL Musical Guests

Maya Rudolph attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City; Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs on Day 3 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Vampire Weekend will be Musical Guest during Maya Rudolph's May 11 episode.

The band, led by singer Ezra Koenig, is currently touring in support of their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, released on April 5, 2024. It will be their fourth turn as an SNL Musical Guest, having made their debut on March 8, 2008.

"Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter is Musical Guest for the SNL finale

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the UK special screening of "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England; Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter will make her SNL debut as Musical Guest, fresh off her stint as a 2024 Coachella performer. The singer and actress earned her first Billboard top 10 hit with her latest single, "Espresso," following the success of her song "Feather." In the SNL finale, you might say Carpenter will be working late, 'cause she's a singer.

