Dua Lipa Is Saturday Night Live's May 4 Host and Musical Guest

Dua Lipa is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live!

The Grammy-winning singer and actress is returning to the SNL stage as both Host and musical guest for the May 4 episode. It will be Lipa's first time hosting, and the third time she has performed on SNL.

It's been a busy year for the "Houdini" singer. Not only did she contribute "Dance the Night," a slice of disco-pop perfection, to the blockbuster Barbie soundtrack, she also played a Barbie mermaid in the movie. In 2024, the pop star appeared as a seductive secret spy in Argylle. She's also gearing up to release her latest album, Radical Optimism, on May 3.

Check out all the details of her SNL appearance below.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on May 4, 2024?

Dua Lipa!

In 2019, Lipa won the Grammy for Best New Artist, after the release of her debut album which featured the massive hit single, "New Rules." She followed it up in 2020 with her second album, Future Nostalgia, full of retro dance floor-fillers, which led to her taking home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Lipa recently unleashed her new single, "Illusion," from the forthcoming Radical Optimism.

Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp

In addition to releasing a string of pop hits, and appearing in 2023's biggest movie, in December 2023, Dua joined Seth Meyers for an an extra silly installment of "Day Drinking." She and the Late Night with Seth Meyers Host went so hard, Lipa ended up having to go home early. But Lipa subsequently sat down with Meyers on Late Night to explain what happened, and the two got matching tattoos to commemorate their bonding experience.

Who is performing on Saturday Night Live on May 4, 2024?

Dua Lipa!

As Dua herself wrote on Instagram: "DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!" The singer will be commanding the SNL stage as both host and musical guest. Even though this will be her first time hosting, she has been the musical guest twice before, in 2018 and 2021. She's released three singles: "Houdini," Training Season," and "Illusion" from her upcoming third album, Radical Optimism, which drops on Friday, May 3, the day before she takes the SNL stage.

