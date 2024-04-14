Watch Ryan Gosling's SNL Monologue and Sketches from April 13

Behind the Scenes with T-Mobile and Chloe Fineman (In Partnership with T-Mobile)

The Fall Guy star's third turn hosting Saturday Night Live was a hysterical success, with cameos from Kate McKinnon, Emily Blunt, and Caitlin Clark.

When Ryan Gosling's third turn hosting Saturday Night Live *started* with a new installment of his "Close Encounters" sketches with Kate McKinnon, it was immediately clear that this would be a banger of an episode. Gosling's monologue — which turned into a Barbenheimer musical number that doubled as promo for his new movie, The Fall Guy — was a showstopper that met the high bar set by the cold open, and subsequent sketches continued to deliver, with Gosling bringing the silly energy and full commitment to a bit that makes him such an excellent SNL Host.

Other highlights from the show included a sketch that found Gosling and Mikey Day as the human versions of Beavis and Butt-Head from the retro MTV cartoon of the same name (hats off to SNL's costume and makeup departments!), and a country music video co-starring Musical Guest Chris Stapleton. By the end of the night, we'd laughed even harder than Heidi Gardner did when she turned around to see Mikey Day in his Butt-Head costume.

Watch Ryan Gosling's Saturday Night Live sketches from April 13 below.

Close Encounter Cold Open

Gosling and McKinnon's recurring sketch, in which several alien abductees have wildly differing experiences aboard the UFO, remains very funny due to its stars.

"Sir, before we begin, may I say something? I'm just realizing that I was wearing the same outfit the last time I was here," Gosling's "Close Encounters" character said at the top of the sketch, referring to the signature cap and retro quilted vest he's worn previously. "I just want you to know I do have other clothes."

Ryan Gosling monologue with Emily Blunt

Ryan Gosling Monologue

A month after Ryan Gosling seemingly closed the door on his role in the Barbie movie with an amazing live performance of "I'm Just Ken," he had to squeeze in one more musical tribute to the doll, launching into Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" (Ken's Version) with new Barbie-related lyrics.

Plans changed when he was joined by his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, and the pair teamed up for a Barbenheimer number complete with backup dancers and props.

The Engagement

The Engagement

Gosling plays a desperate man named Harrison, who begs his new fiancee's friend Brad (Andrew Dismukes) to help him escape the engagement that he deeply regrets.

Get That Boy Back ft. Chris Stapleton

Get That Boy Back ft. Chris Stapleton

Freshman cast member Chloe Troast shines in this pretaped musical sketch, a "Before He Cheats"-esque country bop in which three women (Troast, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim) sing of their plans to make their cheating men regret straying. Stapleton is also great, playing her poor boyfriend/victim of some deranged revenge plans involving body paint.

Beavis and Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head

An TV news interview about the dangers of AI is disrupted by two men who look like one of those horrifying "what if this popular cartoon character was real?" AI memes: Gosling and Day are truly transformed into Mike Judge's animated metalheads.

Can't Tonight

Can't Tonight

Three Latino men—well, two Latino men and an impressionable white guy (Gosling) who's in love with a Cuban woman — gather ahead of what's going to be a wild night. So wild that even "the original dog from Beethoven" will be there!

Doctor

Doctor

A family grieves the sudden death of their grandfather, after hearing the news from the creepiest doctors ever (Bowen Yang and Ryan Gosling). This somehow leads to the pair sharing a bag of crumpled cookie bits to delightful effect.

Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich

Chloe Fineman gets to deliver Julia Roberts iconic monologue from the 2000 movie (Fineman officially loves referencing that era in film!), before Ryan Gosling performs the comeback monologue from Aaron Eckhart's character that definitely never happened.

Papyrus 2

Papyrus 2

In this callback to Gosling's September 30, 2017 show, Gosling's character from the original Papyrus sketch returns. And he's doing his best to heal from the laziness of the Avatar franchise's chosen font.