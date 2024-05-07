Hannah Waddingham Unleashed Her Incredible Vocals in This Duet with Jimmy Fallon

Hannah Waddingham Talks The Fall Guy, Garfield and Sings "I Was Made For Lovin' You" with Jimmy

Hannah Waddingham Talks The Fall Guy, Garfield and Sings "I Was Made For Lovin' You" with Jimmy

The Fall Guy actress blew the roof off of The Tonight Show studio with her epic KISS cover.

For those who only know Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso or Game of Thrones, you may be surprised to find out that she's an acclaimed musical theater actress who's been a staple on London's West End for years.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

So when someone can sing like that, you should showcase that talent — and that's what Jimmy Fallon did when Waddingham appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her role in The Fall Guy film.

The Fall Guy soundtrack is full of '80s rock tunes, including Yungblud covering the Kiss classic, "I was Made For Loving You."

So after Fallon asked Waddingham what it was like filming the Ryan Gosling action-comedy in the "beautiful beast" that is Australia, The Tonight Show Host hinted that he hoped she'd treat the American audience to some of her singing live.

"I was going to ask you, obviously, to sing something on the show tonight," revealed Fallon, "but you politely declined because you have things to do."

"Yeah, I've got a thing on Sunday, and, you know," Waddingham replied, appearing truly regretful.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Were Beavis and Butt-Head on The Fall Guy Red Carpet

"But we have the greatest band in late night...I mean, The Roots are right here," said Fallon, pointing over to the house band. "And, we have a microphone that works!"

"You're terrible. You're so bad," said Waddingham as Fallon brought out a mic. "You're such a cajoler!" And yet, it worked.

Hannah Waddingham during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1967 on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Watch Hannah Waddingham and Jimmy Fallon cover a Kiss classic

It didn't take much convincing. Waddingham quickly snatched the microphone out of Fallon's hands, and burst into her own cover of "I Was Made For Loving You" — which Fallon, with his own mic, also joined in on.

The two continued their duet as the song ramped up to the rockin' chorus, and Fallon came out from behind his desk to stand next to Waddingham as she blew the roof off of the studio with her unbelievable vocals.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Singing in the the Streets of Old San Juan Is Pure Joy

​ "Well that was no fun at all!! Thanks Jimmy Fallon for giving me a nudge! You are, as ever, flippin epic!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter) after her appearance. ​

Waddingham might have received rave reviews for when she co-hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, but with pipes like that she could represent the U.K. and bring home the gold.