How to Get the Gorgeous The Fall Guy Vinyl Soundtrack Featuring Blake Shelton

You can’t have Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt running around in a good 1980s-style stunt spectacular like The Fall Guy without a suitably awesome set of musical jams, can you?

Of course you can’t! Which is why we’re especially stoked to learn that The Fall Guy’s bespoke soundtrack from composer Dominic Lewis (Bullet Train, Violent Night, The Man in the High Castle) is getting its own physical release.

On top of Lewis’ stunt-inspired sonics — “scored like a stadium rock anthem,” according to the press release, just to match the movie’s gonzo action mood — the soundtrack also features a pair of additional A-list bangers, thanks to fresh musical contributions from superstars YUNGBLUD and Blake Shelton.

What’s on The Fall Guy soundtrack physical vinyl release?

This isn’t just any run-of-the-mill movie music release, mind you — we’re talking the good ol’ old-school stuff: a turntable-ready double pressing of 140g Explosion colored vinyl records, wrapped in a frame-worthy and star-studded album cover from bleeding-edge soundtrack specialists Mutant (in partnership with Back Lot Music).

In addition to Lewis’ adrenalized score (fasten your seat belts!), the double-disc pressing is swinging for the fences with big-time contributions from both YUNGBLUD and Shelton. Fresh off spicing up 2023’s Renfield with the apt inclusion of his “SuperDeadFriends,” YUNGBLUD serves up a fresh new cover of KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin' You.” Meanwhile, Shelton takes point with an all-new version of “Unknown Stuntman” — the iconic theme song of the original 1980s TV series that inspired The Fall Guy motion picture.

Dominic Lewis’ score to THE FALL GUY. Photo: Courtesy of Mutant

“Dominic Lewis has produced a soundtrack that makes you want to stand up and cheer in the theater, but also one that you'll also want to blast at full volume at home,” says Mutant in the release, issuing an all-points bulletin that The Fall Guy soundtrack is aimed squarely at capturing the same action-packed spirit of the film — both “a love letter to cinema,” and also “a love letter to the people who risk their lives to tell us stories.”

Blunt and Gosling are leaping into theaters even as we speak with The Fall Guy’s May 3 Universal Pictures debut.

As for the soundtrack? Click here to pre-order your physical copy (which even features liner notes from Lewis and movie director David Leitch!).

The Fall Guy is now in theaters! Nab your tickets here!