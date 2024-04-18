"Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," wrote Mendes, who met her husband filming The Place Beyond the Pines.

Eva Mendes Had Lots to Say About Ryan Gosling's Cuban Accent on SNL

Eva Mendes has given her stamp of approval to her "Cuban Papi," Ryan Gosling, and his work on Saturday Night Live.

The three-time Academy Award nominee returned to host SNL for his third time on April 13. From starring in sketches that had him and Mikey Day dressed like the human versions of Beavis and Butt-Head to a reunion with Kate McKinnon for a new installment of "Close Encounters," it was clear early on that this episode would be a classic.

Another sketch, "Can't Tonight," focused on three Latino men who are hanging out at a Mexican restaurant, gearing up for a night out on the town. Well, it's actually two Latino men (played by Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson) and their white friend (Gosling) who's from Tennessee. But the man's started speaking in a Cuban accent, because "ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different."

Yes, it seems that was a shout-out to Gosling's real-life partner, Eva Mendes, whose parents hail from Cuba.

Kenan Thompson, host Ryan Gosling, Sarah Sherman, and Marcello Hernández during the "Can't Tonight" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Mendes loved The Fall Guy actor's accent work, giving her stamp approval of in an April 17 Instagram post that shared the "Can't Tonight" sketch.

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," gushed the 2 Fast 2 Furious star in her caption of the sketch. "Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say 'Eva Mendes!' And @kenanthompson always crushing."



"Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion," Mendes added.

Gosling and Mendes started dating in 2011, after they met filming Derek Cianfrance's crime thriller, The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," Gosling told Harper's Bazaar in 2023. "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

Maybe Mendes could make a cameo if there's ever a "Can't Tonight 2."

Ryan Gosling Monologue

Mendes wasn't the only celeb who loved Gosling's most recent SNL hosting gig. Taylor Swift also took to social media to pronounce her love for Gosling and Emily Blunt's "Barbenheimer"-inspired version of her breakup ballad, "All Too Well," which the two sang during Gosling's opening monologue.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding heart hands and clapping emojis.