"Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour," Swift wrote after seeing Gosling's April 13 SNL monologue.

Taylor Swift Says Ryan Gosling's "All Too Well" SNL Cover Is "Everything"

Turns out not being able to let go of a character you played is something Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt know...all too well. The pair honored their 2023 blockbusters in a stunning Saturday Night Live duet that earned high praise from their version's original artist, Taylor Swift.

On the April 13 episode of SNL, Ryan Gosling returned to the Studio 8H stage to host the late night sketch series for a third time. He was technically promoting his upcoming action comedy, The Fall Guy, but when you play Ken in 2023's biggest movie, it's hard to let go.

"Don't worry, I'm not going to make any jokes about Ken. Ken and I, we had to break up," Gosling told the SNL audience during his opening monologue.

"We went too deep, and it's over. So I'm not going to talk about it," he continued. "...I actually am going to talk about it a little bit. I have to! When you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help: The music of the great Taylor Swift."

Gosling proceeded to sit at a piano to play the Taylor Swift breakup anthem, "All Too Well" (Ryan's Version).

On April 14, Swift pronounced her love for the "Barbenheimer" breakup bop in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," she wrote, adding heart hands and clapping emojis.

Swift's Barbenheimer era incoming? Sounds like Gosling and Blunt would fit right in at The Tortured Poets Department.

Ryan Gosling during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform a "Barbenheimer"-inspired Taylor Swift cover on SNL

"I left my roller blades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now," Gosling sang as his Mojo Dojo Casa House fur coat was placed on his shoulders. Gosling continued his "All Too Well" cover, but with lyrics about his washboard abs, and singing Indigo Girls in the car with Barbie.

It was then that Gosling's Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt, stepped out onstage asking why they weren't doing their planned Fall Guy-themed monologue. Yet it turned out Blunt, who like Gosling was also part of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon last summer, also has trouble letting go of her Kitty character from the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

After performing her own Oppenheimer-themed version of "All Too Well," Blunt and Gosling came together, belting, "Cause we here we are again, back in 2023, with the 'Barbenheimer 'summer, it was just you and me," against a bright pink Barbieland backdrop.

Surprise guest Emily Blunt and host Ryan Gosling during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Gosling eventually tried to say goodbye to Ken, but ultimately couldn't let him go because, "Ken will never die."

This isn't even the first time "All Too Well" has been performed on the SNL stage. Swift sang the 10-minute version of the track from Red (Taylor's Version) when she was the musical guest back in November 2021.

Taking on one of Swift's most beloved and personal songs is a tough task, but Gosling and Blunt got the "Karma" singer's stamp of approval.