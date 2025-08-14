Carrie Underwood Bear-Crawled and "Bodzilla"d to Win This Wacky Fitness Challenge

Jimmy Fallon challenged the author and country star to three workout games that definitely do not look easy.

If only all workouts were more like this.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

In early March 2020, Jimmy Fallon and Carrie Underwood showed off their physical prowess in a fitness challenge that made push-ups and planks look like the easiest thing in the world. The country superstar had just released her health and fitness book Find Your Path, so her visit to The Tonight Show got a little sweaty over the course of three events: "Hang Ten," "Bodzilla," and the "Huff & Puff Face Off."

In Hang Ten, Fallon and Underwood raced across the floor, matching their hands and feet with pictures of hands and feet on the floor. It was sort of like Twister meets Hopscotch, and while Underwood sailed through the challenge, Fallon barely made it halfway through.

"That was so embarrassing, oh my gosh," Fallon groaned.

"That was harder than you would think it would be," Underwood empathized with him.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is Rocking Her Natural Hair Color for the 1st Time in 30 Years

Jimmy Fallon and Carrie Underwood competed to blow balls at each other

Singer-Songwriter Carrie Underwood and host Jimmy Fallon during "Fittest of the Fit Challenge" on The Yonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1220 on March 6, 2020. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bodzilla had the two competitors team up. Fallon held a plank on the ground while directing a blindfolded Underwood through a miniature city without destroying any buildings.

The final game almost hurt to watch. In push-up position, Underwood and Fallon had to move sideways to blow three ping pong balls across a line towards the other player. Whoever had blown the most balls to the other side after 20 seconds won, and despite Fallon successfully blowing all three balls to her side, Underwood celebrated.

"I win," she declared, and Fallon didn't protest from where he had laid down on the floor.

RELATED: Doing This "Really Tough" Move Transformed Chris Meloni at 64: "I'm Ashamed..."

Fallon was relatively well matched with Underwood, partly thanks to years of other celebrities teaching him proper form. In September 2014, Gisele Bündchen taught him how to plank, and Miley Cyrus gave him a yoga lesson in 2016. In 2019, he learned aerobics with Kate Upton, and in early 2025, he and Jamie Lee Curtis recreated her famous aerobics scene from the movie Perfect. Fallon also learned Jeff Goldblum's workout routine in 2016, though it was not quiet as traditional as the way Henry Cavill prepared to play Superman in 2015.

Fallon even got to make workout videos with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and in May 2025, Kristin Cavallari showed Fallon how to work out in moon boots. "I feel like Bambi when he's on ice," a shaky Fallon quipped, but he got the hang of it eventually.

With all that, plus the singing and the dancing, The Tonight Show is practically a workout in itself.