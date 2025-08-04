Jimmy Fallon Shared His Relatable Tomato Problems in a Video Tour of His Garden

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng Rant About Each Other and Discuss Their Hasan Hates Ronny Tour

The Tonight Show host showed off the fruits of his labor, along with a few tips (don't overprune!). Consider his Beefmaster tomato roasted.

If anyone ever told you you can't prune too much, let Jimmy Fallon's garden prove otherwise.

The Tonight Show host posted a little tour of his deck garden on TikTok on August 3 and it appears things aren't going the way he would like. He's not getting quite as many tomatoes as hoped he would, and someone's been doing too much pruning.

"What you're looking at there is a red tomato," he says, pointing at one little guy on a vine. "Now, a hundred bucks probably has been put into this garden, I will say, and finally I'm seeing some color right there. I'm a little concerned because that tomato is called the tomato Beefmaster."

Jimmy Fallon roasted a tomato during his home garden tour

"Now if I was called the Beefmaster, I would assume...If that walked into a bar, I wouldn't say, 'Guys, the Beefmaster's here.' I'd say, 'Cherry's older brother is here. He doesn't want to drink. He just wants to see the game,''" he added.

"I don't even know if I could make a sandwich out of that," he says later, still roasting the Beefmaster. "I feel like maybe I could put it on a cracker. Like a Triscuit maybe. I don't even know what that could go on. I'll make it happy, but it's by itself."

He points to another tomato that's about the same size, but still very green.

"This over here is called the Celebrity, and these are almost bigger than the Beefmaster," he says.

Jimmy Fallon shares tips on pruning your garden and keeping bugs away

"These are marigolds," Fallon says, pointing to some orange flowers at the base of the tomato plants. "I was told to plant them because they keep bugs away."

As Fallon pulls out the pruning sheers, his famous dog Gary, the female Golden Retriever, promptly trots away.

"Gary, I'm just pruning," Fallon calls after her, before going back to his task, carefully cutting off a few bits and pieces of the tomato plants. "I don't want to do too much. I've already done too much."

He shows off pots filled with mint, basil, jalapenos, and some other pepper that doesn't appear to be doing too well.

"This guy was flowering and then someone pruned him," Fallon says. "I think what happens is people get pruning envy and pruning excitement, and people found these pruners hidden away and they finally started snipping away, and they want to prune everything. I go, 'Leave my projects alone, please. I got this.' Someone definitely pruned that guy too much. It was not me...Don't prune too much."

As one TikTok commenter says, "My favorite show is Jimmy Fallon's Side Quests."

See Jimmy Fallon's garden (and the wimpy Beefmaster) in the clip below:

Some of Fallon's other side quests have included picking strawberries, making a bundt cake, and showing off a different garden with cucumbers, lettuce, and peas. He's certainly a man of many talents, despite the size of the Beefmaster.