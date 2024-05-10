Hear Why Kelly Clarkson Literally Bowed to Blake Shelton During This Live Duet

The then-future co-Coaches of The Voice teamed up in 2012 to deliver an unforgettable performance of a Jason Aldean song.

For nearly 15 years, The Voice has guaranteed viewers two things: fantastic celebrity Coaches and countless jaw-dropping live performances. For all-star Coaches like Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, giving millions of viewers both at the same time is pretty typical.

But long before they first competed against each other as Coaches in Season 14, Clarkson and Shelton teamed up for an unforgettable live duet.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton duetted a Jason Aldean song in 2012

In 2012, the duo performed a rousing rendition of a song Clarkson was already intimately familiar with: "Don't You Wanna Stay," a duet she did with Jason Aldean, originally released on his 2010 album My Kinda Party.

Listen to the duet here.

During Clarkson's 2012 tour, which was notable for countless all-star musicians and vocalists dropping in unannounced, Clarkson ensured that her stop in Los Angeles was one for the ages. Shelton joined her on stage to give fans a moment they'd remember for a long time (and now you will, too).

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

While the original version hits us in all the feels, we must admit (with no disrespect toward the ultra-talented Aldean) that Clarkson and Shelton teaming up gives the song an entirely new perspective — and we're here for it. At one point, Clarkson literally bows to Shelton, presumably because she knows they're slaying this duet.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be busy spending the next few minutes crossing our fingers that Clarkson and Shelton record an official studio version in the near future — or, at the very least, give us a live performance of the song on The Voice. We can dream, right?

