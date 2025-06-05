Watch Miley Cyrus Teach Jimmy Fallon to Dance and Strut in a "Chunky Bootie"

Miley Cyrus Got Something Beautiful Advice from Harrison Ford, Teaches Jimmy How to Dance in Heels

Miley Cyrus Got Something Beautiful Advice from Harrison Ford, Teaches Jimmy How to Dance in Heels

The "Easy Lover" singer declared that she's going to help the Tonight Show host get "snatched for the summer."

Jimmy Fallon who? The Tonight Show is now hosted by the drag queen Chunky Bootie.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Miley Cyrus joined the comedian formerly known as Jimmy Fallon on June 4 to promote her new album, Something Beautiful. And she surprised her old friend with a pair of "chunky booties" and a bit of choreography from her new song "Easy Lover."

Earlier in the interview, Cyrus declared that she's going to get Fallon "snatched for the summer" to the point where he'd be able to fit in her dress. Later, she proved she really meant it by pulling out a pair of high-heeled black booties and teaching Fallon a thing or two about how to properly prepare for a show.

"I saw something of you on the internet of you rehearsing the dancing and choreography, and you were rehearsing in the highest heels I've ever seen in my life," he said. "If I were rehearsing this show, I'm in sweatpants and sneakers."

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Sound So Sweet Singing Tom Petty’s "Wildflowers"

Miley Cyrus gave Jimmy Fallon his drag queen name as they danced in heels

"Not once I get you that summer body," Cyrus insisted. "You are gonna be rehearsing in a bikini."

To help begin Fallon's "summer body" process, Cyrus presented the shoes and promised him that by the end of the summer, the heels would be "way higher and way thinner."

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 119 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"It's about practicing how you perform," she explained. "However you're going to train is what you need to be doing on show day, so that's why I wear the heels, because I'm going to be performing in them. I'm not going to be wearing sneakers and sweatpants ever, so you can stop that too."

Once he finally had the boots on, the dancing began — and to be honest, Fallon wasn't half bad! Chunky Bootie will be doing the "Hoedown Throwdown" in no time.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Says This Fruit Salad Is the “Best Thing” He’s “Ever Tasted"

Miley Cyrus praised The Roots after their SNL50 "Nothing Compares 2 U" performance

During SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Cyrus performed "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Brittany Howard and Tonight Show house band The Roots. While Fallon gave Cyrus plenty of compliments about her performance, all she could talk about was how much she loves The Roots.

Watch the full SNL50 Anniversary Special on NBC this Sunday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"You know when you go on stage, you have your thing that makes you feel like a superhero? For me, it's always been you guys, The Roots, playing with you guys," she said. "You know that no matter what, even if I left the stage, s--- was going to be amazing."

Perhaps by the end of the summer, The Roots will make Chunky Bootie feel like a superhero, too.

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35 ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.