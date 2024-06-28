Kelly Clarkson's Vocals Reach Celestial Levels Singing Etta James' "At Last"

Has Kelly Clarkson ever given anything less than a flawless vocal performance? We always come to the same conclusion with each live performance we track down: She's utterly incapable of disappointing.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Back in 2015, she memorably belted out a stunning version of the Etta James classic, "At Last," on American Idol — at a level she always shows off during every Kellyoke session or concert performance. Clarkson captivated everyone watching, and somewhere, Etta James is smiling. Let's take a look!

Watch Kelly Clarkson's "At Last" cover here.

(Fans will remember Clarkson actually originally auditioned for Idol with an a cappella rendition of "At Last.")

Those runs. Those high notes. The ridiculously perfect tone never wavers. Clarkson took 14 seconds to sing the last line of "For you are mine at last," and still left fans wanting more.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera's Powerhouse Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Essential Listening

After she finished this epic cover, everyone in attendance rewarded Clarkson with a standing ovation — including a panel of Judges, which included none other than Keith Urban!

RELATED: Darci Lynne Beautifully Singing Etta James With Her Mouth Closed Is Superhuman

Kelly Clarkson attends the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards; Etta James poses for a portrait in circa 1965 in New York City, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice

Clarkson sat in a Coach's chair for nine seasons of The Voice, winning four seasons outright: Seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21. That's an absurdly good record for a Coach.

The Coach lineup for Season 26 and Season 27 has been revealed, and Clarkson is not currently scheduled to be part of the show. She's living it up in New York City hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Maybe "At Last" will be a Kellyoke in the near future.

"At Last" by Etta James lyrics

At last

My love has come along

My lonely days are over

And life is like a song

Oh, yeah, yeah

At last

The skies above are blue

My heart was wrapped up in clover

The night I looked at you

I found a dream that I could speak to

A dream that I can call my own

I found a thrill to press my cheek to

A thrill that I've never known (oh, yeah, yeah)

You smiled, you smiled

Oh, and then the spell was cast

And here we are in heaven

For you are mine at last