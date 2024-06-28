Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kelly Clarkson's Vocals Reach Celestial Levels Singing Etta James' "At Last"
Kelly Clarkson is a vocal chameleon.
Has Kelly Clarkson ever given anything less than a flawless vocal performance? We always come to the same conclusion with each live performance we track down: She's utterly incapable of disappointing.
Back in 2015, she memorably belted out a stunning version of the Etta James classic, "At Last," on American Idol — at a level she always shows off during every Kellyoke session or concert performance. Clarkson captivated everyone watching, and somewhere, Etta James is smiling. Let's take a look!
Watch Kelly Clarkson's "At Last" cover here.
(Fans will remember Clarkson actually originally auditioned for Idol with an a cappella rendition of "At Last.")
Those runs. Those high notes. The ridiculously perfect tone never wavers. Clarkson took 14 seconds to sing the last line of "For you are mine at last," and still left fans wanting more.
After she finished this epic cover, everyone in attendance rewarded Clarkson with a standing ovation — including a panel of Judges, which included none other than Keith Urban!
Kelly Clarkson on The Voice
Clarkson sat in a Coach's chair for nine seasons of The Voice, winning four seasons outright: Seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21. That's an absurdly good record for a Coach.
The Coach lineup for Season 26 and Season 27 has been revealed, and Clarkson is not currently scheduled to be part of the show. She's living it up in New York City hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Maybe "At Last" will be a Kellyoke in the near future.
"At Last" by Etta James lyrics
At last
My love has come along
My lonely days are over
And life is like a song
Oh, yeah, yeah
At last
The skies above are blue
My heart was wrapped up in clover
The night I looked at you
I found a dream that I could speak to
A dream that I can call my own
I found a thrill to press my cheek to
A thrill that I've never known (oh, yeah, yeah)
You smiled, you smiled
Oh, and then the spell was cast
And here we are in heaven
For you are mine at last