Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Christina Aguilera's Powerhouse Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Essential Listening
The Voice Coach alum did James proud with this cover.
Artists putting their own unique spin on the Etta James classic "At Last" is common these days, but we may have found a performance that would make even the Matriarch of R&B herself stand up and applaud!
During a 2004 stop in the United Kingdom as part her Stripped Tour, Christina Aguilera channeled James in every way possible, culminating in an absolutely unforgettable performance of "At Last" that stunned the sold-out crowd. Accompanied by nothing but piano at first, Aguilera let her next-level vocal talent shine as she gave new meaning to the term "run." By the end of the song, her full backup band came into full swing as Aguilera ended "At Last" in a surprisingly powerful manner.
Watch the soulful and stunning performance here.
Aguilera, a former Voice Coach, is no stranger to taking iconic songs and making them her own. From a captivating version of "When You Wish Upon a Star" to "Ave Maria" and every iconic song in between, there isn't a genre of music that Aguilera can't tackle and make even better by adding her vocals.
RELATED: You’ll Blush Reading the Lyrics to Adam Levine & Christina Aguilera’s Sexy Duet
Everything to know about "At Last" by Etta James
Released in 1960 as a single off her debut album, At Last!, the song made James a household name and propelled her to new heights in the music industry. Although it wasn't an immediate mainstream hit (it barely cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in its day), it's become more popular over time.
RELATED: Christina Aguilera Kisses Fiancé Matthew Rutler for Valentines Day in Rare Photos
"At Last" by Etta James lyrics
At last
My love has come along
My lonely days are over
And life is like a song
Oh, yeah, yeah
At last
The skies above are blue
My heart was wrapped up in clover
The night I looked at you
I found a dream that I could speak to
A dream that I can call my own
I found a thrill to press my cheek to
A thrill that I've never known (oh, yeah, yeah)
You smiled, you smiled
Oh, and then the spell was cast
And here we are in Heaven
For you are mine at last