Christina Aguilera's Powerhouse Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Essential Listening

Artists putting their own unique spin on the Etta James classic "At Last" is common these days, but we may have found a performance that would make even the Matriarch of R&B herself stand up and applaud!

During a 2004 stop in the United Kingdom as part her Stripped Tour, Christina Aguilera channeled James in every way possible, culminating in an absolutely unforgettable performance of "At Last" that stunned the sold-out crowd. Accompanied by nothing but piano at first, Aguilera let her next-level vocal talent shine as she gave new meaning to the term "run." By the end of the song, her full backup band came into full swing as Aguilera ended "At Last" in a surprisingly powerful manner.

Watch the soulful and stunning performance here.

Aguilera, a former Voice Coach, is no stranger to taking iconic songs and making them her own. From a captivating version of "When You Wish Upon a Star" to "Ave Maria" and every iconic song in between, there isn't a genre of music that Aguilera can't tackle and make even better by adding her vocals.

Everything to know about "At Last" by Etta James

Released in 1960 as a single off her debut album, At Last!, the song made James a household name and propelled her to new heights in the music industry. Although it wasn't an immediate mainstream hit (it barely cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in its day), it's become more popular over time.

"At Last" by Etta James lyrics

