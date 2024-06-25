Darci Lynne Beautifully Singing Etta James With Her Mouth Closed Is Superhuman

Fans know Darci Lynne best as a singing ventriloquist who first captured the world's attention on AGT. And even though we've seen her time and time again masterfully belt tunes with her mouth closed, she still can surprise us. Exhibit A: Her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show a few years back, in which she performed Etta James' "Something’s Got a Hold on Me" without moving her lips.

Etta James is one of the greatest singers who's ever lived, so for Lynne to be able to do her justice, mouth closed, is nothing short of superhuman. But don't take our word for it: Watch Lynne's tight-lipped take on "Something's Got a Hold on Me" here. (Start around the 5-minute mark on the video.)

Lynne won AGT Season 12 all the way back in 2017, and in a recent interview with Parade, she opened up about how her performance style has evolved through the years.

“The puppets have grown up with me, I guess you could say, but not in any crude way,” she said. “My demographic and the people that follow me, it’s super multi-generational and I love that, especially kids, too. So, I still keep it pretty family-friendly, but yeah, I would say definitely my material’s grown up with me.”

And she told the outlet about AGT, "It changed my life completely. I went on the road first thing when I turned 13 after the show, and I traveled to all 50 states before I turned 18. I’ve done three different tours, shows, over the last seven years since I won, so it’s been an incredible ride so far. I’ve gotten to do amazing, amazing things. I’ve reached so many people with this out-of-the-box talent, it’s been amazing. And now I have the luxury of exploring other avenues of entertainment like writing music, that’s something I’ve come to be really, really passionate about."

