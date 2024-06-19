Darci Lynne Sounds Literally Angelic Singing a Favorite Worship Song

Robin S. and Sainted Perform "Show Me Love" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

The AGT winner accompanied herself on piano as she sang.

Darci Lynne, the America's Got Talent winner who is equally talented at singing and ventriloquy (and yodeling!), took a break from her usual pop covers to slow down with a worship song, and she sounds just lovely.

Accompanying herself on the piano, Lynne sang "Goodness of God," a popular Christian song from the Bethel Music label collective. She also shared one of her favorite passages from Scripture in the caption, writing, "One of my favorites to sing!!!'Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.' Psalm 150:6."

About "Goodness of God" by Jenn Johnson

Jenn Johnson, one of Bethel's co-founders, began composing the song on the fly while driving in her car. She told Fox News that she was inspired by the process of adopting her so,n Ryder. In addition to Johnson, the credited writers are Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Ben Fielding, and Brian Johnson, and the song was released in 2019.

The lyrics to "Goodness of God"

I love You Lord

Oh Your mercy never fails me

And all my days

I've been held in Your hands

From the moment that I wake up

Until I lay my head

Oh I will sing of the goodness of God

All my life You have been faithful

All my life You have been so, so good

With every breath that I am able

Oh I will sing of the goodness of God

I love Your voice

You have led me through the fire

In my darkest night

You were close like no other

I've known You as a father

I've known You as a friend

Oh I have lived in the goodness of God

Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me

Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me

With my life laid down, I’m surrendered now, I give You everything

Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me

Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me

Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me

With my life laid down, I’m surrendered now, I give You everything

Your goodness is running, it keeps running after me

You lead me and guide me God

Faithful Father floods my soul

Oh and You are my anchor

In the wind and the waves

You are my provider

And you lead me and guide me

By Your Spirit and Your word

I have never walked alone

My joy, my joy everyday

Oh Shepherd of my soul

What a joy to know You

Oh the joy of knowing You, God

You’re everything to me

So wonderful in all Your ways

All Your ways

Amen

