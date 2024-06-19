Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne Sounds Literally Angelic Singing a Favorite Worship Song
The AGT winner accompanied herself on piano as she sang.
Darci Lynne, the America's Got Talent winner who is equally talented at singing and ventriloquy (and yodeling!), took a break from her usual pop covers to slow down with a worship song, and she sounds just lovely.
Accompanying herself on the piano, Lynne sang "Goodness of God," a popular Christian song from the Bethel Music label collective. She also shared one of her favorite passages from Scripture in the caption, writing, "One of my favorites to sing!!!'Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.' Psalm 150:6."
About "Goodness of God" by Jenn Johnson
Jenn Johnson, one of Bethel's co-founders, began composing the song on the fly while driving in her car. She told Fox News that she was inspired by the process of adopting her so,n Ryder. In addition to Johnson, the credited writers are Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Ben Fielding, and Brian Johnson, and the song was released in 2019.
The lyrics to "Goodness of God"
I love You Lord
Oh Your mercy never fails me
And all my days
I've been held in Your hands
From the moment that I wake up
Until I lay my head
Oh I will sing of the goodness of God
All my life You have been faithful
All my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh I will sing of the goodness of God
I love Your voice
You have led me through the fire
In my darkest night
You were close like no other
I've known You as a father
I've known You as a friend
Oh I have lived in the goodness of God
Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me
Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me
With my life laid down, I’m surrendered now, I give You everything
Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me
Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me
Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me
With my life laid down, I’m surrendered now, I give You everything
Your goodness is running, it keeps running after me
You lead me and guide me God
Faithful Father floods my soul
Oh and You are my anchor
In the wind and the waves
You are my provider
And you lead me and guide me
By Your Spirit and Your word
I have never walked alone
My joy, my joy everyday
Oh Shepherd of my soul
What a joy to know You
Oh the joy of knowing You, God
You’re everything to me
So wonderful in all Your ways
All Your ways
Amen
