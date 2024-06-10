Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of "Ain't No Sunshine" Is a Vocal Master Class

There's something about Darci Lynne's effortless singing talent that always amazes us — and we're sure fans feel the same.

Sometimes, the best vocal performances are understated and simple. Lynne frequently performs covers in mundane places — by a window, in a stairwell, basically anywhere except in a fancy recording studio — and it pays off. Back in May, Lynne shared an unbelievable performance of the Bill Withers classic "Ain't No Sunshine," and fans are still reeling nearly a month later.

At times, we believe Lynne's true calling is unforgettable ventriloquist performances. Still, in reality, her voice shines in these stripped-down and scaled-back — yet fully enthralling — a cappella master classes. The America's Got Talent mainstay is just so good. No genre, song, or vocal range is out of her wheelhouse — the 19-year-old can do it all.

The best is that the world most likely hasn't seen what she's fully capable of yet. If Lynne, at 19, can sing this flawlessly, imagine what would be possible as her vocals fully evolve and mature.

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

"Ain't No Sunshine" is an all-time classic

Released in 1971 as the lead single of his debut album Just As I Am, "Ain't No Sunshine" peaked in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at number-three. The track hasn't left Rolling Stone's 500 Best Songs of All Time list since the list was introduced in 2004. Bill Withers also received critical acclaim for the song, taking home the Grammy for Best R&B Song in 1972.

Arguably, the song's greatest accomplishment is being added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2024. The reason was simple — "Ain't No Sunshine" was officially recognized as "culturally, historically, and/or aesthetically significant."

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers lyrics

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

It's not warm when she's away

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And she's always gone too long

Anytime she goes away

Wonder this time where she's gone

Wonder if she's gone to stay

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And this house just ain't no home

Anytime she goes away

And I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know

Hey, I ought to leave young thing alone

But ain't no sunshine when she's gone, whoa-whoa

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

Only darkness every day

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And this house just ain't no home

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away