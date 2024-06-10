Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of "Ain't No Sunshine" Is a Vocal Master Class
Another iconic song, another iconic Darci Lynne cover.
There's something about Darci Lynne's effortless singing talent that always amazes us — and we're sure fans feel the same.
Sometimes, the best vocal performances are understated and simple. Lynne frequently performs covers in mundane places — by a window, in a stairwell, basically anywhere except in a fancy recording studio — and it pays off. Back in May, Lynne shared an unbelievable performance of the Bill Withers classic "Ain't No Sunshine," and fans are still reeling nearly a month later.
Watch the gorgeous vocal performance here.
At times, we believe Lynne's true calling is unforgettable ventriloquist performances. Still, in reality, her voice shines in these stripped-down and scaled-back — yet fully enthralling — a cappella master classes. The America's Got Talent mainstay is just so good. No genre, song, or vocal range is out of her wheelhouse — the 19-year-old can do it all.
The best is that the world most likely hasn't seen what she's fully capable of yet. If Lynne, at 19, can sing this flawlessly, imagine what would be possible as her vocals fully evolve and mature.
"Ain't No Sunshine" is an all-time classic
Released in 1971 as the lead single of his debut album Just As I Am, "Ain't No Sunshine" peaked in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at number-three. The track hasn't left Rolling Stone's 500 Best Songs of All Time list since the list was introduced in 2004. Bill Withers also received critical acclaim for the song, taking home the Grammy for Best R&B Song in 1972.
Arguably, the song's greatest accomplishment is being added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2024. The reason was simple — "Ain't No Sunshine" was officially recognized as "culturally, historically, and/or aesthetically significant."
“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers lyrics
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
It's not warm when she's away
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
And she's always gone too long
Anytime she goes away
Wonder this time where she's gone
Wonder if she's gone to stay
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
And this house just ain't no home
Anytime she goes away
And I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know
Hey, I ought to leave young thing alone
But ain't no sunshine when she's gone, whoa-whoa
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
Only darkness every day
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
And this house just ain't no home
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away